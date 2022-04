A spot in the finals of the 2022 Miami Open will be on the line when Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo collide in a men's semifinal on Friday morning at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. A 23-year-old from Norway who is seeded sixth in Miami, Ruud is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 upset over No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. So far in 2022, Ruud is 12-3 with a tournament title in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile the 23-year-old Cerundolo, who is ranked No. 103 in the world, is in the midst of his deepest run in a hard court tournament. He advanced to Friday's semifinal when his opponent, Jannik Sinner, was forced to retire.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO