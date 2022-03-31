Airball: A 7-story NYC home with top-floor basketball court asks $16.2M

This Manhattan townhouse packs a punch with features including multiple bedrooms, a finished basement and a basketball court. Evan Joseph for The Corcoran Gro

This townhouse has more amenities than blocks worth of New York City.

This sprawling, seven-story (including finished basement) Manhattan manse exudes glamour — but inside, the decadence is truly beyond.

The Upper East Side spread, at 164 E. 70th St., features 7,400 square feet of not just mere living space — but the kind of comforts and entertainments most seek out public institutions for. This includes a basketball court, six wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a wet bar and gardens.

“Originally built in 1901, this 20-foot-wide old-world mansion has been fabulously restored and updated,” listing broker Cathy Franklin of Corcoran told The Post. “The design is traditional, yet modern – firmly 21st century – and reflects today’s lifestyle while respecting the beauty of the past.”

While original plaster and decorative moldings have been maintained throughout, there are also plenty of contemporary additions.

The most drool-worthy feature: the basketball court.

The home’s seven levels include wood-paneled walls and wood-burning fireplaces.

The property’s exterior glamor is more than matched by its interior decadence.

The garden is visible from a terrace.

An extensive renovation recently took place.

A sweeping staircase is an alternative to the elevator.

“There’s a perfect mix of both formal and casual spaces for entertaining, recreation, and relaxation — and an unmistakable sense of ‘fun’ throughout,” listing broker Franklin told The Post.

A chef’s kitchen.

The home is ideal for entertaining.

A freshly redesigned backyard.

There is also a finished basement.

There are five bedrooms in total.

The garden level is ideal for a guest or staff suite, according to the listing.

Nearly all the bedrooms qualify as suites by most New Yorkers’ standards.

The bedrooms are spread throughout the levels.

Franklin said there is already buyer interest.

“Working together, the team of BWArchitects, PSA Studios, and Kari McCabe have created a true masterpiece,” Franklin continued. “The interiors were opened up from front-to-back, which allows light to stream in through incredible walls of glass, which overlook the south-facing terrace and garden.

Highlights of the lavish layout include the parlor floor’s grand salon, the third floor’s garden-overlooking terrace and library suite, the fourth floor’s primary suite with a dressing area, a separate dressing room and bathroom with one of the wood-burning fireplaces as well as radiant-heated floors, and the top-floor basketball court. The garden floor, meanwhile, is “perfect staff quarters or guest suite,” and the fifth floor has two “oversized bedroom suites,” according to the listing.

An elevator connects the levels.

“The house brings a bit of the Downtown aesthetic to one of the best townhouse blocks on the Upper East Side,” said Franklin, adding “I’m pleased to report that we are already seeing incredible buyer interest in this one-of-a-kind home.”