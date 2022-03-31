ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airball: A 7-story NYC home with top-floor basketball court asks $16.2M

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIO1c_0evpnnMd00
This Manhattan townhouse packs a punch with features including multiple bedrooms, a finished basement and a basketball court. Evan Joseph for The Corcoran Gro

This townhouse has more amenities than blocks worth of New York City.

This sprawling, seven-story (including finished basement) Manhattan manse exudes glamour — but inside, the decadence is truly beyond.

The Upper East Side spread, at 164 E. 70th St., features 7,400 square feet of not just mere living space — but the kind of comforts and entertainments most seek out public institutions for. This includes a basketball court, six wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a wet bar and gardens.

“Originally built in 1901, this 20-foot-wide old-world mansion has been fabulously restored and updated,” listing broker Cathy Franklin of Corcoran told The Post. “The design is traditional, yet modern – firmly 21st century – and reflects today’s lifestyle while respecting the beauty of the past.”

While original plaster and decorative moldings have been maintained throughout, there are also plenty of contemporary additions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRJDb_0evpnnMd00
The most drool-worthy feature: the basketball court.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwlTB_0evpnnMd00
The home’s seven levels include wood-paneled walls and wood-burning fireplaces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aW1tk_0evpnnMd00
The property’s exterior glamor is more than matched by its interior decadence.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoOjc_0evpnnMd00
The garden is visible from a terrace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xciyX_0evpnnMd00
An extensive renovation recently took place.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi6o5_0evpnnMd00
A sweeping staircase is an alternative to the elevator.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1NtY_0evpnnMd00
“There’s a perfect mix of both formal and casual spaces for entertaining, recreation, and relaxation — and an unmistakable sense of ‘fun’ throughout,” listing broker Franklin told The Post.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430SsU_0evpnnMd00
A chef’s kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbT3D_0evpnnMd00
The home is ideal for entertaining.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjp4q_0evpnnMd00
A freshly redesigned backyard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Occd_0evpnnMd00
There is also a finished basement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbzKL_0evpnnMd00
There are five bedrooms in total.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGo8R_0evpnnMd00
The garden level is ideal for a guest or staff suite, according to the listing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvPCV_0evpnnMd00
Nearly all the bedrooms qualify as suites by most New Yorkers’ standards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Q6t_0evpnnMd00
The bedrooms are spread throughout the levels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txIEH_0evpnnMd00
Franklin said there is already buyer interest.

“Working together, the team of BWArchitects, PSA Studios, and Kari McCabe have created a true masterpiece,” Franklin continued. “The interiors were opened up from front-to-back, which allows light to stream in through incredible walls of glass, which overlook the south-facing terrace and garden.

Highlights of the lavish layout include the parlor floor’s grand salon, the third floor’s garden-overlooking terrace and library suite, the fourth floor’s primary suite with a dressing area, a separate dressing room and bathroom with one of the wood-burning fireplaces as well as radiant-heated floors, and the top-floor basketball court. The garden floor, meanwhile, is “perfect staff quarters or guest suite,” and the fifth floor has two “oversized bedroom suites,” according to the listing.

An elevator connects the levels.

“The house brings a bit of the Downtown aesthetic to one of the best townhouse blocks on the Upper East Side,” said Franklin, adding “I’m pleased to report that we are already seeing incredible buyer interest in this one-of-a-kind home.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Upper East Side, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
MANHATTAN, NY
MALIBU, CA
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Basketball Court#Housing List#The Post#Bwarchitects#Psa Studios
MALIBU, CA
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
CELEBRITIES
New York City, NY
