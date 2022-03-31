ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance after Taylor Hawkins’ death

By Hannah Sparks
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7jR5_0evpnlbB00
The Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will not perform as planned at the 2022 Grammy Awards following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins (third from left). WireImage

Foo Fighters fans will have to wait to see them perform without their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A representative for the band confirmed to The Post on Thursday that they are “not playing the Grammys,” as previously speculated in media reports.

On Tuesday, the Foo Fighters shared the news that their current world tour is now canceled in the wake of Hawkins’ death. They also had pre-scheduled a 2022 Grammys performance.

Meanwhile, CBS executive Jack Sussman told Variety in a statement that the Recording Academy is planning to “honor his memory in some way” during Sunday’s ceremony.

“We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end,” he concluded.

It is not yet clear whether the surviving band members will take part in the Hawkins tribute in any capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2Jxn_0evpnlbB00
Taylor Hawkins performs with the Foo Fighters in 2019.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the Foo Fighters wrote in a statement earlier this week. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins was 50 when he died on March 27 in Bogota, Colombia, where his group was scheduled to play a festival gig that same day. Colombia authorities reported over the weekend that the musician was found with multiple drugs in his system and suffered from an enlarged heart. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

