Body found identified as woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

By Stephanie Raymond
 2 days ago

The search for a Nevada woman who was kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot has come to a tragic end.

Police say the body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion was found in a rural gravesite on Tuesday -- 17 days after her abduction.

"We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family," the sheriff's offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement .

The sheriff’s offices said they received a tip that led them to the gravesite where Irion's remains where found in a remote part of Churchill County.

"The body of an adult Caucasian female was recovered from that gravesite, the body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and to confirm identification," police said. "On March 30, 2022 the remains were confirmed as those of Naomi Irion."

Irion was last seen early on March 12 in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, about 30 minutes east of Reno. Investigators said she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to her job when a man forced his way into the driver's seat of her truck and sped off with Irion in the passenger seat.

Three days later, Irion's vehicle was located less than a mile away next to a Sherman William's plant with evidence suggesting her disappearance was "criminal in nature," police said.

Troy Driver, 41, was taken into custody on March 25 and accused of first-degree kidnapping in connection with Irion's disappearance. Prosecutors allege Driver abducted Irion and detained her "for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her," KSNV-TV reported. He was formally arraigned on Wednesday, the same day police announced Irion's death.

It's not yet clear if Driver will face additional charges in the case. He remains in custody on $750,000 bail.

Police declined to release additional details in the case, citing the open and active investigation.

