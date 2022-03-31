Sexual Assault and Stalking Symposium hosted at Stonewall Resort

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted the 22nd annual Sexual Assault and Stalking Symposium held by the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services on Thursday.

The multi-disciplinary training is for rape crisis center advocates, prosecutors, law enforcement, and sexual assault nurse examiners. The focus of this year’s symposium was on stalking.

“It’s an issue that we don’t train on that often, and we don’t necessarily get it in your initial training, the training today we’re looking at risk assessment and identifying what many of those behaviors can be, and then appropriate responses,” said Nancy Hoffman, State Coordinator West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services.

Margaret Denny, SANE Project Coordinator, speaks about the importance and shortage of SANE workers.

Champagne the SANE is a fundraiser on April 28 hosted by a group from West Virginia University. All proceeds will help provide training for sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) workers to combat the shortage. With the initial shortage of nurses already from the COVID-19 pandemic, finding nurses available or willing to go through SANE training is difficult.

For more information about SANE training, call Margaret Denny at (304) 685-3159.

