Beverly Hills, CA

2 arrested in theft from Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of grand theft from Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery just before 2 p.m. Thursday at Louis Vuitton, 276 Via Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills police said.

Details about what was stolen were not released, and it's unclear if the items were recovered. It's also not known if any other suspects remain at large.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

