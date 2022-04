Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league, and he has certainly been aided over the years by some amazing weapons at wide receiver. Of course, his main weapon is none other than Tyreek Hill, who was just traded to the Miami Dolphins. Now, Mahomes is going to have to play without one of the best players in the entire league, which is certainly going to be difficult. Not to mention, the AFC West keeps getting better, which means Mahomes will have to up his game.

