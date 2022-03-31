Chatham Park getting new playground equipment

MUSKEGON, MI – The first significant impact of paid parking at Muskegon beaches is about to be revealed construction of large new playgrounds at two city parks. C.J. Reese Playfield located off Laketon Avenue will be the recipient of a $365,000 playground, on which construction is expected to begin this week.
Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sue Donoghue announced over the weekend that more than 100 projects paused due to COVID-19 will resume construction this spring.
Chastain Park goers are a step closer to having a paved nature trail connecting the playground to Hamburger Pond. The Northwood Trails Initiative project will connect the playground to Hamburger Pond through a 1-mile nature trail, made of primarily crushed granite; reinforced as needed with railroad ties and stone, and lined with a variety of native plantings to ultimately create more connectivity, habitat, and activity in the north end of Chastain Park.
Livonia's Bicentennial Park is getting some play structures for people both young and young at heart. City council recently approved funds for a new play structure and a senior playground at the park. Both developments are part of a rejuvenation effort at the large park in the northwest corner of the city.
YORK – The playground that is currently at Mincks Park will soon be moved to the area in front of the community center, to make way for the all-inclusive playground that is coming this year. This week, the York City Council approved bids for relocating the playground equipment and...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City bringing in a new playground for kids, that will allow them to channel their ‘inner ninja.’ The new ‘X-Gen’ equipment will feature obstacles modeled off of the hit tv show ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and will feature a zip line. It will be the only playground […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A meeting was held at the Marilla Center to discuss the creation of a new pool at the park. The presentation was led by Sam Rich and Jeff Gola from the Thrasher Group who were working on the project design. Rich, Gola, and George Deines from...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley town leaders will gather to show off a new playground at James D. Kriegh Park Thursday morning, March 24. The playground has been closed since early February to install new equipment and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 am. The previous...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week brings many people to Augusta, and everyone needs to find a place to stay. Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn is a staple, and they’re going the extra mile to make sure patrons get the full Augusta experience. The building has spent half a...
Queensbury is a big town, encompassing a mass of space stretching around both Glens Falls at the south end, and Lake George at the north. Part of using that much space means maintaining various places for families to play sports, swim, run and more. It also means there's always work to do.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Construction will begin soon on an all-inclusive playground in Mountain Grove. City leaders celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday. The playground will be built at Cedar Center Park. The Mountain Grove Lions Club raised much of the money for the project. To report a correction...
