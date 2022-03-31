ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City nursing home sued for failure to pay more than $100,000

By Wesley Thoene
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City nursing home is being sued for not paying for management services provided by another company.

The lawsuit was filed March 29 by Health Dimensions Consulting (HDC) out of Minnesota against Indian Hills Healthcare of Sioux City, which operates Touchstone Healthcare Center in Sioux City.

According to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Iowa, HDC and Indian Hills Healthcare entered into an agreement on February 1, 2019, for HDC to provide management services at Touchstone Healthcare Center for a monthly cost. The cost would be a monthly amount of either $33,000 or 5.5% of the gross revenues, whichever was greater.

North Sioux City awarded $17M for realignment project

Invoices would be sent monthly and were paid by Indian Hills Healthcare until May 2021, HDC claimed. Indian Hills Healthcare verbally acknowledged they owed HDC but didn’t pay.

HDC continued providing services for Indian Hills Healthcare in June and July 2021, as well as providing services for Queens Sweet Jane from August 6, 2021, through August 13, 2021, at Indian Hills Healthcare’s request, and HDC claims it wasn’t paid for those services either.

Around August 3, 2021, HDC stopped providing its services to Indian Hills Healthcare due to non-payment.

In total, HDC said it is owed $129,404.12, plus interest, from Indian Hill Healthcare.

HDC is suing Indian Hills Healthcare for breaching contract, unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, and promissory estoppel.

They are seeking a judgment of the unpaid amount of $129,402.12 plus interest, attorney’s fees and any other relief to court deems acceptable.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

