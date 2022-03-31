ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner

By Gage Teunissen
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is happy to congratulate our Remarkable Women winner, Sioux City native and therapist Jennifer Jackson .

We met with her at Heartland Counseling Thursday afternoon to present her with her award, a $1,000 donation that will be made in her name to the charity of her choice.

“A big need right now is services in the schools. So we service right now eight school districts and we really want all of our kids to get services without having a financial burden. This would be an amazing opportunity to use this money toward that program,” Jackson said.

Remarkable Women: Jennifer Jackson uses words to help heal

Jackson was a licensed therapist. Talking to people is her purpose and she calls it “a gift.”

“I went into therapy right away, and that was really a turning point in my life. I just saw how it helped so much,” Jackson said.

Her dedication to the community doesn’t end Heartland Counseling, informs both students and teachers helping them spot the signs of abuse and ways to escape certain situations.

Congratulations to all the finalists and nominees. Their stories are all available here .

Jackson will be entered into Nexstar’s National Woman of the Year contest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

