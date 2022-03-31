ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines, booster shots at Hampton clinics this weekend

By Kara Dixon
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to get your second COVID-19 booster shot, two vaccine clinics are taking place on the Virginia Peninsula this weekend.

Celebrate Healthcare is hosting two clinics in Hampton on Friday and Saturday. The one on Friday will be held at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another clinic is being held at Bo Williams Sportsplex on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gaylene Kanoyton, who is the president of Celebrate Healthcare, says she expects many people to show up to get boosted.

“They have been waiting and calling wanting to have this second booster to increase their protection,” Kanoyton said.

The past two years have been busy for the organization with its vaccine clinics.

While many guidelines, restrictions, and other vaccine clinics have stopped, Celebrate Healthcare continues to provide opportunities to get shots.

“It’s about access,” Kanoyton said. “We want to ensure that the less fortunate — the Black and brown communities have access to come and get the vaccine as well as getting a K95 mask as well too. It’s very important for everyone to get vaccinated especially the immunocompromised to have their vaccine, booster, and second booster as well.”

Kanoyton says Sentara Healthcare and Shades of Life will be at the clinics to provide vaccines.

While many have been out to get boosted, she also says a lot have showed up to get their first vaccine shot.

“People were hesitant. They sat back to watch and see the outcomes of the vaccination. Now that people have gotten their first, second, and now booster, they’re saying they can get their first shot,” Kanoyton said.

Those 50 and older or immunocompromised and over the age of 12 are eligible for their second booster shot.

Kanoyton says if you’re not sure you should get your booster, contact your doctor.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment .

