ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Are The Richest Billionaires In Texas

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UKJU_0evpk6nO00
Photo: Getty Images

In 2021, 660 billionaires were added to the worldwide roster. Interestingly enough, the United States is home to the most billionaires compared to any other country.

But how many of them live near you? Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in every state . Here's what what they said about it:

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31.

There are 63 billionaires in Texas . Here's a look at the top five:

1) Elon Musk

  • Net worth: $289.9 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Austin, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

2) Alice Walton

  • Net worth: $68.1 billion (#18 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Walmart

3) Michael Dell

  • Net worth: $56.9 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Austin, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Dell computers

4) Jerry Jones

  • Net worth: $11.3 billion (#187 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Dallas, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys

5) Stanley Kroenke

  • Net worth: $10.7 billion (#196 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Electra, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Sports, real estate

To read Stacker's full report, click here .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

8K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow NewsRadio 740 KTRH and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
GOBankingRates

The 25 Richest People in the US

Although the World Bank worries that 100 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic, those who live in extreme wealth weathered the storm just fine. The world's...
ECONOMY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Naples, Florida

"We can’t become a nation of hamburger flippers and insurance salesmen." The person who said the statement above is a first-generation immigrant. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 at 16 and created something out of nothing.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Electra, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Boston

Massachusetts has played a significant role in U.S. history. Four presidents were born in the state, and eight presidents graduated from Harvard. In addition, many noteworthy businesses started in Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts, New Balance, Sam Adams, Boston Beer, Fidelity, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Henderson, Nevada

The Walton family is considered the richest family in the United States. Their combined wealth exceeds $247 billion, and the source of their wealth is Walmart. It was founded in Arkansas by two brothers, Sam and Bud Walton. Sam had four children, and Bud had two children, Ann Walton Kroenke and Nancy Walton Laurie.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dell
Person
Alice Walton
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jerry Jones
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in Illinois

This billionaire doesn't have an office. Instead, he works at a cubicle just like the rest of his team. He wants to be approachable and accessible. When he thought about opening a restaurant, he worked as a night manager at Arby's to learn more about the business. This humble approach made him one of the richest people in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Georgia

It's very likely to become a billionaire when you help a company go from $17.3 million in sales to 7.3 billion. This billionaire took a family-owned business with 400 employees that made hospital beds and stretchers to 17,000 employees. As a result, the company became a medical technology powerhouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Food And Drink#Americans#Forbes#Elon Musk Net#Spacex 2 Rrb#Texas Source#Dell
KVUE

Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court's decision won't keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

I usually say, "If you want to be a billionaire or an influential person in the United States, going to Harvard Business School is a great idea." Since 1908, this outstanding business school has been the destination for many successful people, including Sheryl Sandberg, Meg Whitman, Daniel D'Aniello, Stephen Schwarzman, Steve Ballmer, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, etc.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Incarceration rates demographics in New Mexico

(STACKER) – The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, but America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy