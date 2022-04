Sean Jackson’s mother let out a squeal of excitement as her son FaceTimed here from the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn’s walk-on running back was a walk-on no more. Jackson informed his mom Friday evening, at the end of Auburn’s 10th spring practice, that he has been rewarded with a scholarship this season. Jackson relayed the information to his mother, Carla Jackson, while standing beside his high school coaches from Hewitt-Trussville -- who were in town for Auburn’s coaching clinic -- and head coach Bryan Harsin.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO