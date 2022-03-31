ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

No-drone, boat zones in place Saturday for Cooper River Bridge Run

By Chase Laudenslager
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments have announced temporary air and water safety restrictions during the Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday.

In addition to the road closures, which will being Friday and span from Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston, drones and boats will be limited in their movements around the Ravenel Bridge during the race.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the affected area of the no-drone zone as:

  • Center: On the CHARLESTON VORTAC (CHS) 138 degree radial at 8.9 nautical miles. (Latitude: 32º47’36″N, Longitude: 79º54’28″W)
  • Radius: 2.5 nautical miles
  • Altitude: From the surface up to and including 1000 feet AGL

The no-drone zone will be in place Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Coast Guard will have a temporary security zone in parts of the Cooper River and Town Creek Reaches from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

No people or boats will be allowed to transit through or anchor in the zones, “unless authorized by the Captain of the Port of Charleston or a designated representative.”

Anyone with questions about the no-boat zone should contact on scene security assets via VHF-FM Channel 16, Sector Charleston Waterways Management Division at (843) 740-3184, or the Sector’s 24-hour Command Center at (843) 740-7050.

