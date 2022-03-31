Why hundreds of mattresses were dumped in one St. Louis County town

KINLOCH, Mo. — Police say one man is responsible for most of the illegal dumping on the streets of Kinloch. Hundreds of mattresses and other items have been illegally dumped near the intersection of Mable and Scudder streets. Police say the man who did it, admits it.

“This is just our first step, this is the first one we identified,” said Sergeant Brian Schmidt of the community outreach division of St. Louis County Police.

Police say, Benjamin Hoover, 74, of St. Louis City dumped mattresses and other items along several streets, and has been doing it for at least three years.

“Spoke with us many times, he’s very open about what he’s doing. It wasn’t difficult to find him at all,” said Sergeant Schmidt.

Police said Hoover told them he had arrangements with several people who get items from estate sales. He owns property in Kinloch and has been illegally dumping there. As he collected more items he started placing them on other properties.

The man was buying Mattresses and Other Items with The Intention of Selling Them to A Recycling Company. Police said he would store the stuff on the streets of Kinloch until he could find a buyer.

“My officers have talked to him several times here we tried to give him several options to remove the stuff without involving the court but during that time actually grew,” said Sergeant Schmidt.

St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard-Days is part of a group of community leaders who have been working to clean up Kinloch. Hoover faces 31 counts of criminal disposition of solid waste.

“What he has done is just criminal. You just don’t go to other people’s property and dump what you don’t want. You wouldn’t do that in your own neighborhood so why would you do that in Kinloch,” said Heard-Days

“If he’s found guilty, he’ll have to pay restitution or help with the cleanup. It will be up to the courts for that,” said Sergeant Schmidt

