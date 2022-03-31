ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinloch, MO

Why hundreds of mattresses were dumped in one St. Louis County town

By Dan Gray
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIRmG_0evpiY6p00

KINLOCH, Mo. — Police say one man is responsible for most of the illegal dumping on the streets of Kinloch. Hundreds of mattresses and other items have been illegally dumped near the intersection of Mable and Scudder streets. Police say the man who did it, admits it.

“This is just our first step, this is the first one we identified,” said Sergeant Brian Schmidt of the community outreach division of St. Louis County Police.

Police say, Benjamin Hoover, 74, of St. Louis City dumped mattresses and other items along several streets, and has been doing it for at least three years.

Top story: The 132 hidden pics in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction

“Spoke with us many times, he’s very open about what he’s doing. It wasn’t difficult to find him at all,” said Sergeant Schmidt.

Police said Hoover told them he had arrangements with several people who get items from estate sales. He owns property in Kinloch and has been illegally dumping there. As he collected more items he started placing them on other properties.

The man was buying Mattresses and Other Items with The Intention of Selling Them to A Recycling Company. Police said he would store the stuff on the streets of Kinloch until he could find a buyer.

“My officers have talked to him several times here we tried to give him several options to remove the stuff without involving the court but during that time actually grew,” said Sergeant Schmidt.

Trending: Gang of Muppet ‘Beakers’ surround Missouri Uber driver

St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard-Days is part of a group of community leaders who have been working to clean up Kinloch. Hoover faces 31 counts of criminal disposition of solid waste.

“What he has done is just criminal. You just don’t go to other people’s property and dump what you don’t want. You wouldn’t do that in your own neighborhood so why would you do that in Kinloch,” said Heard-Days

“If he’s found guilty, he’ll have to pay restitution or help with the cleanup. It will be up to the courts for that,” said Sergeant Schmidt

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 5

FOX 2
FOX 2

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Charges allege St. Louis County man threatened to ‘kill the Mexicans’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon motivated by discrimination. St. Louis County charging documents state David Lavin, 37, left his house on St. Ambrose Lane in St. Ann and crossed the street while yelling “he wanted to kill the Mexicans for parking and blocking his driveway” on March 24. A 12-year-old who identifies as Hispanic told police he saw the suspect had a knife. The victim then ran and got into a car, locking the doors in fear for his life. When officers arrived on the scene, Lavin reportedly continued to yell about wanting to “kill the Mexicans for blocking his driveway.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Kinloch, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kinloch, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis County man gets 30 years for drug, gun crimes

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 30 years in prison on separate federal criminal cases linked to drugs and guns, including the fatal shooting of a St. Louis man during a 2017 drug robbery. Larenta “Ammo” Jones admitted in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
americanmilitarynews.com

Cops killed, injured in ambush at MO hotel

A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KMOV

4 suspects wanted for assaulting a woman and stealing her car in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for four women accused of assaulting and robbing a 44-year-old woman on Thursday. Police reported when the victim was driving westbound in the 1900 block of Arsenal, she saw the suspects walking, blew her horn and told them to get out of the street. The suspects responded to the woman and started throwing things at her 2012 Volkswagen. When the victim got out of her car, they jumped her and stole her car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schmidt
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#Mattress
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX2Now

Moscow Mills woman killed in multi-car crash on Hwy 61

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Moscow Mills woman died Tuesday afternoon in a chain reaction-style crash along on Highway 61 in St. Charles County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 at Route W.
MOSCOW MILLS, MO
5 On Your Side

Road rage crash in St. Charles County leaves one woman dead

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after a road rage incident on northbound Highway 61 at Route W killed a woman. Joseph Faupel, 63, of Troy attempted to pass Daniel Glennon Loeffler, 35, of St. Peters, in a turn lane on Highway 61 at Route W. Loeffler sped up so Faupel could not pass his vehicle, causing Faupel to veer hard to the left and strike Loeffler's car, the prosecuting office said. The impact pushed Loeffler's car to the left, striking another car that was also traveling northbound in the next lane.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County jury convicts man of raping two children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man of raping two children under the age of 12 in Breckenridge Hills in 2016 and 2017. The jury recommended that Willian Flores be sentenced to 25 years in prison on each count, according to a news release from the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office. A Missouri state law requires each count to be served consecutively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man found dead in St. Louis County hotel, police investigating as a homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a St. Louis County hotel Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the Budget Inn on the 1400 block of Dunn Road at around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a sudden death. When they arrived, they found a man dead in one of the rooms.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy