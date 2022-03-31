ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists Eye Second Gun Company After 'New Era' ATF Revokes License

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a notice of license revocation to a Nevada-based company, which was sued by a gun safety...

BUM INC
2d ago

We as FREE AMERICANS can only hope Republicans take over the house and senate and put these far left activist in their place and get a new conservative ATF director and attorney general.

9
Steven Lutze
2d ago

ATF should have been eliminated for their role in Fast and Furious

11
Clayton Bates
2d ago

I bet if you look up the names of the activist that are against guns that they own guns in their house

4
Related
The Trace

The Return of the Machine Gun

The Mongolian Boys Society was out for revenge. Six members of the Fresno, California, criminal gang huddled in a vacation rental in November 2019, cleaning their guns in preparation to retaliate against the Asian Crips for the suspected killing of one of their own. According to court records, one of...
FRESNO, CA
WHNT News 19

AG announces gun trafficking charges amid crackdown

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Justice is charging 12 people in a conspiracy to traffic about 90 illegal guns between Illinois and Tennessee, including guns tied to a deadly shooting near a birthday party in Chicago in March 2021. The announcement of the case came as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to […]
CHICAGO, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

ATF officially declares certain gun triggers ‘machine guns’

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), issued an open letter ruling that a type of gun trigger, known as a forced-reset trigger, will be considered a machinegun despite functioning differently than a true automatic machine gun. The letter, dated March 22 and widely published...
POLITICS
Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
