ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold & windy Friday, sunshine Saturday

By Colleen Hurley
cnyhomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Winds pick up Friday as cold air pours into the region. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected in...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Meteorologist#April Showers#Central New York#Cold Windy#Wutr
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WYFF4.com

Cold and windy weather conditions impact Upstate farmer's crops

CHESNEE, S.C. — Winter weather patterns brought a lot of issues to the area over the weekend. High winds and freezing temperatures created additional problems for "Hood Farms Peaches & Strawberries" in Chesnee. Mitchell Hood, Owner of Hood Farms Peaches & Strawberries, said he had to prepare to protect...
CHESNEE, SC
KELOLAND TV

Steady Chances For Precipitation

We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way. Friday is going to be a colder day with scattered showers and highs near 49 degrees. Rain chances increase by the afternoon.Wind is expected to pick up throughout the day and a Wind Advisory will go into effect after 3 p.m. for areas west of Chicago. In combination with the wind, gusty snow showers are possible into the night with all precipitation ending by Saturday morning.  Mostly sunny and still cold Sunday in the 30s.   
CHICAGO, IL
KIMT

Windy with potential for problematic snow showers Friday

A wind advisory has been issued for our entire area between 1pm and 10pm Friday ahead of winds gusting around 50mph. If you drive a high profile vehicle, hold onto that steering wheel tight. This is not the only potential impact. As a system passes by through Wisconsin, it will...
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off on a breezy note as westerly winds are already blowing around 10 to 20 mph, and some wind gusts will reach upwards of 35 mph so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and 50s this morning now that we are behind the weak cold front. Highs today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday but will still remain comfy in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for widespread severe storms, so out of caution we have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Monday afternoon into the morning hours of Tuesday. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Another weak cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will knock temperatures back down into the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KIMT

WINDY FRIDAY: Wind Gusts Up To 55 MPH Possible

Windy weather is expected on Friday as a system passes through. This will bring scattered snow showers to the area, but will also bring some strong winds. Northwest winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with potential for wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Use caution while driving, especially if you are driving a high profile vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Windy Wednesday ahead of a cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday which means lookout for some disruptive weather mainly in the morning and early afternoon on Thursday. There is a marginal chance that one or two of the storms could turn severe meaning wind gusts up to 50-60 mph. The timing of the strong storms now appears to be during the late morning through the early afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy