Vandy Boys host first-ever Salute to Service Tour De Hawkins 5K

By Kayla Anderson
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s a big weekend for baseball in Music City as the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores take on No. 1 Tennessee at Hawkins Field.

This is also Military Appreciation Weekend, and the Vandy Boys decided to make it special, teaming up with the organization ‘Memories of Honor,’ to put on a new event.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt will host its first-ever Salute to Service Tour De Hawkins 5K, a race meant to honor the nation’s fallen heroes and all who serve in the military.

Amy Cotta is the Founder and Executive Director of Memories of Honor, a local non-profit who helps provide comfort, support and a healing community for the forgotten casualties of war: the families. She’s been working with the Vandy Boys over the last couple of years and is impressed with how the team continues to share an important message.

“I know what that small act of kindness and remembrance means to those families. It’s amazing to see such an incredible team and what they are willing to do in order to honor fallen service members,” said Cotta.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin has always made it a point to honor the military. The team wears its USA jerseys every Sunday, and this year the Commodores are wearing cleats with the names of fallen service men and women inscribed on the exterior of the footwear.

“We really dove in deep with Vanderbilt this year, not only with the fallen hero memorial cleats but introducing the 5K, which thanks to Vanderbilt 100 percent of those proceeds are coming back to us, to help keep our mission moving forward,” said Cotta.

Commodores General Manager Brooks Webb will be the first to say baseball means a lot of West End, but for this team it goes far beyond the game, and putting on this race is just another way to keep the memories of our fallen heroes alive.

“You talk about running in a 5K and yes that’s fun and exciting but when you realize what it’s for and where the proceeds go,” said Webb. Again, to have the opportunity to honor lives of fallen service men and women, it’s in perfect alignment for why we wear the Sunday uniforms.”

The Tour De Hawkins 5K race takes place on Saturday morning with the course giving participants an opportunity to run through several of the athletic facilities on Vanderbilt’s campus including: Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt Stadium, the outdoor track and field complex and the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse complex.

For more information on how to sign up click here: https://www.salutetoservice5k.com/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

