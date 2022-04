Roy Allen Moore, 73, of Farnam, Nebraska, died March 24, 2022 in Farnam, NE. He was born March 30, 1948 in Great Falls, MT, son of Charles Clyde and Aleen Moore. He grew up in Great Falls and later Gothenburg, NE where he graduated from Gothenburg High School. Following high school, Al was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. During this time, Al received a purple heart commendation medal. After the service, Al moved back to Gothenburg where he met his wife Judy and were united in marriage on November 7, 1975 in Stockville, NE. The couple later moved to Farnam where he started his own body shop that he ran for years.

