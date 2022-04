It's Saturday morning and a group of approximately 30 people are gathering in the parking lot of a public park near Woodstock, GA, north of Atlanta. As they pull gear from car trunks and truck beds, muddy boots and tall waders drop on the asphalt. Shovel handles bounce off the hard surface. It quickly becomes clear that these are not members of area softball teams meeting up for a friendly game.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO