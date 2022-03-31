ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Former Pitt Commit Judah Mintz Commits to Syracuse

By George Michalowski
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after de-committing from Pitt, four-star guard Judah Mintz has committed to ACC rival Syracuse. Mintz, a 6-foot-4 guard from Washington D.C., plays his high school basketball from Oak Hill. After...

cbs17

UNC departs for Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of North Carolina men’s basketball fans lined up outside the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday to see the Tar Heels off to New Orleans. UNC faces archrival Duke on Saturday in an unprecedented matchup in the Final Four. The two have never...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football announces home game designations for 2022 season

The UNC football Spring game is still a week away but Mack Brown and his staff are hoping that this 2022 season goes better than last year did. After entering the year as the No. 10-ranked team in the preseason polls, UNC finished the year below .500 and suffered an embarrassing loss in the their bowl game. But before we get to this upcoming season, the program has released some game designations for the Fall. Via the program, here are the special game designations for this year: 2022 Home Game Designations Oct. 1 vs. Virginia Tech: Family Football Experience; Cancer Awareness; Health Care Worker Appreciation Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh: Homecoming; Monogram Day Nov. 19 vs. Georgia Tech: Military Appreciation Day Nov. 25 vs. NC State: Senior Day / Rams Club Day The Tar Heels’ home opener will take place on Saturday, August 27th when they host Florida A&M in Week 0. UNC will play the next two games on the road before hosting Notre Dame on September 24th. Game times and TV info will be available at a later date. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCNC

UNC coach Hubert Davis' father played college basketball at JCSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hubert Davis has been smiling a lot this month. The first-year North Carolina coach has guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four in a surprising run. And that smile looks familiar to many in Charlotte. Davis' father, Hubert Davis Sr., played college basketball at Johnson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Long ball dooms CCU, Chanticleers fall at Wake Forest, 8-4

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team saw Wake Forest hit three home runs in a six-run sixth inning to down the Chanticleers 8-4 in a non-conference midweek tilt in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday night. The loss dropped Coastal to 13-10-1 overall and 2-3 on the current road trip, while with the win, the […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
CBS Sports

College football recruiting: Four-star TE Javonte Vereen commits to NC State over Maryland, Louisville

One of the top prospects from the state of North Carolina in the 2023 recruiting cycle has decided to stay close to home with four-star tight end Javonte Vereen committing Friday to Dave Doeren and NC State live on CBS Sports HQ. In addition to being a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, Vereen ranks as the No. 17 tight end in the country and No. 11 player in the state.
HAVELOCK, NC

