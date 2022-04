You might not be able to drink a daiquiri on an Amtrak train like they did in the 1920s, but at least you can do it inside the historic bar space at Union Station. Homebound Brew House, a Dodgers-themed sports bar and beer hall, serves a bunch of $12 cocktails, daily Happy Hour specials, and bar snacks inside of the bar area near the station’s front doors. And you can stop by whether or not you’re preparing for a 2-hour bus ride to see your Aunt Kimmy in Bakersfield.

