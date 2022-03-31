ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

2022 Masters weather forecast is great for start and finish but rain likely midweek

By Dan Spears, Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Springtime in the Augusta area is notoriously fickle. Weather patterns can shift in a heartbeat, turning a terrific day into a mess, or vice versa.

The 2022 Masters Tournament should be spared from most of that unpredictability. But bring your umbrella.

The forecast for the tournament days of the first major in men’s pro golf in 2022 looks promising for fans and players alike, but Tuesday’s practice round and the Wednesday Par 3 Contest are less certain.

Monday is expected to be a great day to kick off tournament week, with a high near 80 and light wind, according to the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel.

Thunderstorms, however, are in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with up to an 80 percent chance of rain or storms on both days. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The bad weather heads out in time for Thursday, however. The Weather Channel says there is only a 25 percent chance of rain on the first tournament day, but patrons should expect a cool western wind throughout the rest of the week, ranging from 10 to 20 mph.

By Sunday, the temperatures should return to the mid 70s, making Masters Sunday a great one for fans and golfers alike.

Augusta weather forecast for Masters Week

Monday: Partly Cloudy. High 79. Low 55. Wind E at 5 mph. Chance of rain 1 percent.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms expected. High 80. Low 64. Wind SSE at 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday: Thunderstorms likely in the a.m. High 77. Low 64. Wind SW at 11 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. High 76. Low 53. Wind WSW at 14 mph. Chance of rain 25 percent.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. High 67. Low 47. Wind W at 15 mph. Chance of rain 13 percent.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High 69. Low 50. Wind W at 15 mph. Chance of rain 1 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. High 74. Low 51. Wind W at 10 mph. Chance of rain 6 percent.

Comments / 0

