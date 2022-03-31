ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks end quarter with a bang; Colombian peso slips

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Latam FX, stocks race past EM * Brazil's real rallies 17% QTD * Colombia's peso down as rate decision shocks (Updates, adds comment) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar March 31 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies were headed for their best quarterly gain ever on Thursday as higher commodity prices and interest rates boosted inflows but Colombia's peso stumbled after the central bank's lower-than-expected rate hike. The MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies jumped 14.3% in the quarter, with most of its gains clocked in March. The index performed far better than the broader emerging markets currencies gauge, which has risen 0.6% for the quarter. Heavy Western sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine sparked a rally in prices of oil, raw materials and industrial metals, benefiting most resource-rich Central and South American economies. Latin American currencies have also been supported by monetary policy tightening cycles that began last year from relatively low baselines after the region's economy was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. "When you put the trifecta together - rapidly rising interest rates, surging commodity prices and EM (Emerging Markets) portfolio flows after a mass exodus from the Central and Eastern European region as a result of the Ukraine war - you end up with the perfect cocktail for Latam outperformance," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank. Brazil's real has soared more than 17% in the quarter, leading gains among regional peers. The currency was up 0.5% against the dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in iron ore prices, which clocked their best quarter in five. "Brazil has raised rates more aggressively than anyone else, and its agri-commodities story is key, but later this year the election cycle could correlate with volatility and weakness in the real... So its pace of appreciation could start to slow," Lawrence said. The Colombian peso fell 0.5% on Thursday after the central bank board raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 5%, significantly lower than expected, despite inflationary pressures. Stocks in Latin America were up 0.5% on Thursday, tracking gains of over 26% for the quarter. Mexican stocks led gains on the day, adding more than 1%. Russia's rouble traded at 83.2 against the dollar, hovering near its levels before the invasion, which Russia calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. The currency lost nearly half its value in the immediate aftermath of the invasion launched on Feb. 24, but tight capital controls and central bank interventions since then have limited losses to an 11.5% decline for the year. Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.1% against the euro on Thursday after the country's central bank raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, while the Hungarian forint steadied at about 367 to the euro amid uncertainty ahead of an election on Sunday. Turkey's lira slipped 0.2% against a stronger dollar and was set to end its fifth straight quarter in the red. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1141.32 -0.69 MSCI LatAm 2690.37 0.42 Brazil Bovespa 120366.60 0.09 Mexico IPC 56579.98 1.37 Chile IPSA 4936.96 0.86 Argentina MerVal 90799.92 -0.074 Colombia COLCAP 1614.52 0.82 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7605 0.47 Mexico peso 19.8722 -0.08 Chile peso 786.9 0.25 Colombia peso 3765.82 -0.46 Peru sol 3.676 0.92 Argentina peso 111.0000 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russia’s stock market is back with a bang after a month offline—but with massive limits on who can sell

Fortune must-read: “Russia’s stock market prepares to finally reopen. Here’s how bad the sell-off was the last time traders faced such a historic shutdown“. Traders in Moscow breathed a huge sigh of relief as Russia's main stock exchange went live again on Thursday after nearly a month in shutdown mode. Russian stocks jumped by more than 10% in the opening hour, but in severely limited trading.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Peso#Stock#Latin American#Emerging Markets#Colombian#Qtd#Msci#South American#Eastern European
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy