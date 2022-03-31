ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What Brooks President Dan Sheridan Has Learned From CEO Jim Weber in His 24-Year Career With the Brand

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syjkW_0evpeWur00

Click here to read the full article.

In the summer of 1998, Dan Sheridan, who grew up in a house of teachers, decided after teaching high school for a year that it wasn’t the career for him.

Fortunately for Sheridan, he would soon find his long-term professional home with Brooks.

Sheridan started his career with Brooks in August 1998, and has climbed the ladder ever since, all while witnessing the brand’s ascent from a struggling company to a market standout under the leadership of CEO Jim Weber. In late-February, Sheridan, with 24 years under his belt at Brooks, was elevated to president and COO .

Here, Sheridan reveals to FN secrets to longevity and shares what he’s learned from Weber over the years.

What has kept you at Brooks for so long?

“A combination of a lot of things. When I showed up at Brooks, it was a kind of a mess, it wasn’t profitable and we didn’t have a solid strategy. We went through a re-org when Jim [Weber] showed up, and I think I was maybe not making enough money to hit anybody’s radar in terms of laying me off to help the [profit and loss statement] — and they needed some warm bodies to move the inventory that was stale in the marketplace. I got lucky early on in my career where I think I was at the right level of the company and I survived some of the re-orgs. And then the truth of the matter is, I felt connected to the brand early on in my career and I got opportunities to take jobs that I’ve never done in my life, that I had no experience with. I had confidence that what we were doing was going to work, I could see it every single day in my sales roles and my general management roles. We had a leadership team that was solid, starting with Jim all the way down — a group of people that wanted to do great work. Those are the things you do in the real reasons I stayed connected to this brand over time and was fortunate enough to develop my career here.”

What advice would you have for someone who is not only looking to get into the footwear industry, but is also looking to have longevity?

“I was always open to taking roles that you know specifically may not look like great on a resume at all times, so that step forward maybe wasn’t always there. There were lateral moves in my career where I went into development mode and I learned so much from taking roles that were risky at times. I can think of times where I switched from kind of my tech rep days to a sales role where I’d never done that. Somebody gave me the green light to do it, and I could’ve easily said, ‘Hey, not my sweet spot,’ but I was able to kind of find my way. The curiosity that you have to in developing your career is really important. In terms of just this industry, what I love about the footwear industry is the customer focus. I’ve always gravitated toward customer interaction, which if you’re solving for the customer, you get smart pretty quick in figuring out programs and the products you need. I’ve always stayed focused on the customer, and I think that’s an important part of this industry.”

What are the most profound lessons that you learned in your 24 years of Brooks?

“Ownership matters. That’s the first thing I would say. We’ve been fortunate to be under the Berkshire Hathaway ownership structure for quite some time now. We’ve been able to play the long game in the industry. We don’t have a parent company looking over our shoulder. We have a parent company that’s supportive and talks about strengthening the brand as we’re building the business. I’ve learned quickly that ownership matters as I watch strategies change in our industry, sometimes every year for some of the brands we compete against. And one thing I always think about is that growth is not linear. We’ve grown like crazy over this 20-plus years, we’re now over $1 billion in sales, but it’s a razor’s edge in this industry, so you’ve got to move everything forward at the same pace. You’ve got to move your product engine at the same pace, you’ve got to move your brand, you’ve got to move your your operations, supply chain, IT all at the same pace to make sure that you can keep up with growth. If you don’t, one area falls down and it takes everything else down. Growth is not linear, it’s a really complicated puzzle that luckily, consistently over a long period of time we’ve been able to solve.”

What have you learned from Jim Weber, who joined Brooks in 2001 and has been its leader throughout much of your journey with the brand?

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be with a brand that was essentially restarted by Jim in the early 2000s. That’s one thing I don’t I don’t take lightly. There’s so many things in Jim that have been, and continue to be, just the backbone of this brand. One is this long-term view. He’s had a vision for this brand since the day he showed up in run, and there’s been many times in our journey —internally and externally — people question that focus on run, whether that was the toning phenomenon way back in the day and everybody said, ‘Come on, you got to get into this.’ We did our due diligence to say, ‘No, we actually think that performance run is timeless and we’ll be fine if we just focus and execute.’ Or the barefoot phenomenon that came. Jim was this constant in terms of our strategy. His long term view and vision of of a strategy is something that I’ve learned a lot about. We’ve been investing in Europe for 15 years, that’s been a rough road at times, but the long-term approach to that investment is something that Jim has brought to this organization. And then humility. You look at Jim’s style of leadership, being a humble leader with confidence is something I think about every single day and I hope to lead that way in my day to day — it’s approachable and authentic.”

Why has Brooks been able to earn the trust of runners, especially with the brand’s most recent growth?

“It starts with product. Probably 15 years ago, I asked someone, ‘How do you how do you win at run?’ And they said you create an $85 stability shoe and you make sure it’s consistent for 20 years and then maybe you’ll win at run — and there’s some truth in that. We’ve had incredible consistency in product. That’s innovation, it’s biomechanics of human motion and how we design our product around the biomechanics of human motion, it’s materials, it’s experiences now that we’re plugging into our product assortments. Product is the very first place that you start in terms of winning the runner. That’s been consistent for Brooks, we’ve never veered off that. We’re a product company and we believe that performance products are timeless. And early on, we also understood that running is a collection of probably 10,000 local communities around the world where runners gather either on a Wednesday or Thursday night for a pub run or a training group. We understood what running meant at a local level and we built a strategy to execute with local shops and specialty running stores to this day around the world. As digital started to plug in, we understood that our brand had a responsibility to make sure that we’re relevant in digital channels as well, so we built what I think is a pretty sophisticated multichannel strategy without owning any of our stores, and we did it because we understand that runners shop across channel, they researched brands across channel, but ultimately they are living in a local community that they want to be a part of, so they’re walking in the specialty run store, and after they’ve done the research online they want to be able to transact in-store. Our entire strategy is to make sure we have an omnichannel program with our retailers. Come to our site, you can find and purchase or reserve our product on our site and pick it up in-store. We’re working that puzzle really hard. So at the root of it is it’s execution over a 20-year period. We joke that we’re an overnight success in 20 years, but it’s true. We’ve been working this strategy, which is solely focused on run — that’s unique. There’s very few brands that are solely focused on run and we’ve been able to do that over 20 years and it’s paying off in growth.”

Where does Brooks need to improve the most?

“I think about this every day. First and foremost, we stay focused on the runner, we pay attention to make sure our brand is relevant. That’s a product offering, that’s in how we show up from a brand perspective in content creation. All those areas are places where we’re constantly focused on the runner at the center of everything we do. The truth of the matter is as you grow, scale of your operation is really important. We believe that we have to execute at the highest level to win runners and retailers, so we have a lot of work to do in terms of just staying up with growth so that we can service every single channel at the highest level. It starts with a process on the back end that creates demand signals, supply planning, manufacturing and then a distribution network that is seamless for the runner and retailers so we’re servicing everybody within two days of an order placed and connecting it to digital channels so it’s easy to transact with Brooks. That’s going to be something we’re always going to have to improve on because technology is moving fast and ultimately the expectation of runners is lightyears ahead of what it used to be.”

What are some of the goals for Brooks this year?

“The very first thing is to solve the supply chain challenges. It’s still staring us right in the face. We’re making great progress and we think we’re actually ahead of where we thought we’d be, getting back up on the curve with our inventories around the world, but supply chains is a big focus of ours. We’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of the expansion of our brand outside the U.S. as well, so we’ve got good goals. Were going to launch in China in April, our brand will be live in China, so that’s that’s a big goal. We’ve got great work going on and people and planet in our organization, and I’m so impressed with the progress we’ve made both on the diversity, equity and inclusion side, and then what our teams have done in terms of our sustainability goals. We signed up for the climate pledge to be net carbon neutral by 2040, and we also launched the very first carbon neutral product for Brooks in the Ghost . And we’re going through a transition here as we all transition back to what the future of work looks like. That’s a big goal for our employees, to make sure that we’re creating flexibility in our workforce to recruit the best talent around the world and take into consideration that the world’s changed a little bit. How are we going to work? How are we going to stay connected to drive this culture? All of that adds up to competing in a marketplace that has some of the best brands in the world. We’re all ultracompetitive and want to continue to gain share with runners through the products that we’re launching. We’ve got a lot to do, I think we’ve got a good plan and we’ve got the people to do it.”

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Footwear News
Footwear News

105K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow Footwear News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Footwear News

Christopher Raeburn Steps Down as Global Creative Director at Timberland, Transitions to ‘Collaborator at Large’ Role

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Raeburn is taking a step back at Timberland. The British designer said on Thursday that he will transition from his global creative director role at the outdoor brand to the position of collaborator at large. Raeburn announced this news in a note on his LinkedIn profile on Thursday. “As the world continues to evolve, so do I,” Raeburn wrote. “Four years ago, I was given the opportunity to join forces with Timberland – a brand I’ve long admired for its strong values, progressive spirit and authenticity in both products and business practices.” “As global creative...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’ Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 13 sneaker is coming soon. Images of the Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” have emerged this week, which is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe. According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style is scheduled to hit shelves in spring ’22. This new look for the Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker sports a black suede as the base of the upper that’s...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 an Aged Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 that’s meant to look like it’s been broken in. The sportswear brand revealed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “Jade” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves in April. The Air Jordan 5 “Jade” features a light green nubuck upper with matching shoelaces while contrasting gray accents appear on the tongue, sock liner and the Jumpman...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Dan Sheridan
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Her New White Trench Coat With Black Suede Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears made a polished style statement in a photoset on Instagram today that showed the musician wearing her new coat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the outfit, Spears donned a white cozy trench coat that had a matching waist tie for a uniform and slick appearance. The coat had a slightly plunging neckline and also had flowy sleeves. The pop star accessorized with a silver...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Casts Her Own ‘Euphoria’-Inspired Play With 5 Outfits & Versatile Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears gives her take on “Euphoria” with her latest Instagram post. The “Showdown” singer shared a video to the social media platform on Thursday night that showed the pop star modeling different looks that she would wear if she was cast in the play “Our Life” from the hit HBO series “Euphoria.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Spears channeled Maude Apatow’s character Lexie and opted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willow Smith’s Punk Rock Style Over the Years Includes Unexpected Choices, Bold Risks & Futuristic Glamour

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith’s style has always held an artistic edge, making her a style star to watch. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is known for taking bold risks on the red carpet, veering from the futuristic to fully glamorous. Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects – whether sitting in Dior’s haute couture front row, starring in an Onitsuka Tiger campaign or posing at the “Vanity Fair” Oscars after-party. Since she was a teenager, the musician and actress has become a standout for her edgy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Macy’s Adds Two Female Executives to Its Board + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 30, 2022: Macy’s, Inc. has named Marie Chandoha, former president and CEO of Charles Schwab Investment Management, and Jill Granoff, managing partner of Eurazeo and CEO of Eurazeo’s Brands division, to its board of directors, effective April 1. Chandoha brings more than 35 years in financial services and investment management spaces. Most recently, she led Charles Schwab Investment Management’s product and digital transformation,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fn
Footwear News

Images of Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Home’ Sneaker Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An original colorway of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s Nike signature basketball shoe is returning to sneaker shelves soon. Nike product images of the coveted Air Max Penny 1 “Home” have emerged, a style that debuted in 1996 and has not received a reissue since its original launch but the shoe is expected to drop again this year. The Air Max Penny 1 “Home” features an Orlando Magic-inspired color scheme as a nod to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Original Air Jordan 2 ‘Chicago’ Is Reportedly Returning in October

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An original Air Jordan 2 colorway appears to be returning to stores this year. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will return in the classic “Chicago” colorway in the fall. The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” made its debut in 1994 and was co-designed by Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore. The model was originally crafted in Italy, featuring faux lizard skin panels on the upper. The Air Jordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Isla Fisher Looks Ethereal in White Strapless Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Isla Fisher stepped out for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday to celebrate one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. For the special occasion, the Australian “Wolf Like Me” actress opted for a white off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli with jewelry from Dale Novick and Jimmy Choo pumps. While the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star‘s heels weren’t visible, Fisher’s stylist, Micah Schifman, clarified that they were courtesy of Jimmy Choo. The Aussie actress is no stranger to getting dressed up and appears to revel in showing off her designer looks. She’s...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Slows in February as Inflation Continues to Rise

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending increased in February but at a slower pace than expected amid rising inflation. According to new data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, consumer spending increased 0.2% last month to $34.9 billion. Adjusted for inflation, however, spending fell by 0.4%. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7% instead of 2.1% as previously reported. The slight increase in spending last month reflected an increase of $93.8 billion in spending for services that was partly offset by a $58.9 billion decrease in spending for goods. Within services, the largest contributor...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Models Her Edgiest Oscars Party Dress With Chic Bow Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mindy Kaling goes edgy in all-black. “The Mindy Project” star shared a photo Sunday on Instagram that showcased her posing in her closet while wearing a striking look. In the caption of the photo, Kaling wrote, “I promise this is my last thirst trap pic from this weekend! Now we can go back to videos of me cooking meatloaf or whatever.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 5 ‘Moonlight’ Is Close to Retail Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand restocked the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” yesterday, and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out instantly. For sneaker fans who are still searching for the shoe, they can still buy a pair now in the secondary market. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” at the time of publication is $222 for a men’s size 8 and prices for the shoe go as...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Models Versace’s Risky Safety Pin Dress With Gold Chainlink Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Winnie Harlow showcased her modeling credentials when she hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The socialite made a striking arrival in a floor-length lavender dress by Versace. The evening gown was held together by carefully placed gold safety pins. The garment also included asymmetrical neckline, cutouts and a risky thigh-high slit. Harlow continued to amp up her look with diamond drop earrings and a small gold top handle bag. Her raven tresses cascaded down her back...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lana Condor Is Elegantly Edgy in Glossy Leather Dress and 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Lana Condor gave her elegant style an edgy twist for an appearance last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Boo, Bitch!” star arrived onstage in a navy off-the-shoulder dress by Christian Siriano. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, the glossy number featured a patent leather texture, as well as a wrapped bodice that created a plunging neckline. Completing the piece was a flared knee-length skirt with a long sash that trailed behind the star. Condor’s ensemble, styled by Erin Walsh, was finished with silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings for a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A Pair of Off-White x Nike Blazer Lows Are Releasing in April

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker collaboration between Off-White and Nike is releasing soon. The sportswear brand announced today via the SNKRS release calendar that it has partnered with the late designer Virgil Abloh’s fashion label to deliver two Blazer Low styles in April. The forthcoming Off-White x Nike Blazer Low will be available in two colorways including “Black and Electro Green” and “White and University Red.” The uppers are constructed in leather and feature various punched-out...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy