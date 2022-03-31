New coach hopes to lead Mohawk softball team to winning record

Morley Stanwood softball players work indoors during a practice last week. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

MORLEY -- Lauren Aymor takes over as Morley Stanwood’s softball coach and has several players returning from a year ago.

Last season Brooke Brauher and Brooke Edgerly received all-conference and all-district honors MaKenna Martin was honorable mention.

“Brooke Brauher was our only senior last year,” Aymor said. “She was a key player to the team. She was a good 3rd baseman and a great hitter. She had a lot of key hits during the season last year.”

Key returning players include senior center fielder Brooke Edgerly, senior pitcher MacKenzie Meldrum, and senior pitcher Olivia Nelson.

“I expect them to step up as leaders on the field, both vocally and competitively,” Aymor said. “They will help guide the younger players on the field. I expect the girls to go out this season and work hard and do their best. I expect to see lots of team work and the girls working as ‘one’ to win ball games.

“I think from what I’ve seen so far in practice; our team’s strength will be at the plate. We have a lot of girls that have been working in the off season on their swing technique and strength. I think the girls need to work a little on our defensive game. This is a group of young girls, and a lot of them haven’t played together before. If they learn to play together and back each other up, we will be successful.”

The Mohawks hopes to be contenders in the Central State Activities Association’s Silver Division.

“Our conference will be tough as always,” Aymor said. “Kent City will be one that will be super tough to beat, along with Holton. If we play our best those nights, we will definitely compete with them. I am very excited for the season to start and to see what the outcomes will be. This group of girls is willing to work hard to be successful.

Others on the team are Martin, Morgan Bennett, Megan McCamann, McKenzie Darling, Molly Griffes, Sophia Lewis, Grayslin Walsh, Grace Kwiatkowski and Lily Drake.

Morley Stanwood will be hosting Big Rapids on Wednesday to open the season.