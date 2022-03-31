ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD investigating would be Walmart thieves

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4biR_0evpeCVZ00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three people accused of trying to steal from Walmart.

According to a Facebook post, om February 26, the man and two women pictured below tried to steal more than $1,500 worth of goods from the big box store. The trio was confronted by Asset Protection employees and were not able to leave the store with the stolen goods. The group left the scene in a white Ford work truck towing a small trailer.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Detective Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242k6s_0evpeCVZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grxX6_0evpeCVZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Uulw_0evpeCVZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC9x5_0evpeCVZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALdjL_0evpeCVZ00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Opd#Nexstar#Asset Protection
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Makes Texas Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman sentenced to 10 years for assault

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Parents arrested after leaving kids in car while out to dinner

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa couple is behind bars after police say they left their three children in a car while they went inside a restaurant to eat. According to the Odessa Police Department, Joseph Belis, 28, and Cassidy Belis, 27, left their three young children inside their vehicle with the motor running for more […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy