Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors who’ve appeared in every Mission: Impossible, Simon Pegg has been part of the film series for a significant amount of time too, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III (which he shot as he was battling alcoholism). So Cruise and Pegg have been friendly with one another for over 15 years now, and recently the two actors found themselves living near one another. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission: Impossible footage.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO