ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose fire destroys elderly musicians’ home and instruments

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm6zr_0evpcqaX00

Standing in front of the burned structure they used to call home, Jane Silver and Elaine Miller couldn’t help but be emotional. Music sheets, family photos and magazines still litter the ground. A broken and burned piano sits in their driveway.

“We didn’t expect this,” Miller told San José Spotlight this week. “It was just another day, then it turned into a disaster.”

Earlier this month, the couple was in a middle of a routine band practice at their mobile home park clubhouse, when a neighbor came running in shouting their house was on fire.

“I took off like I was a 20-year-old,” Silver, 80, told San José Spotlight. “I just ran and yelled, ‘My house! My house!'”

Miller, 77, was right behind Silver in her car. When they reached their mobile home a block away, fire had consumed it. All they had shared for the last decade—including their instruments and music collection—was gone.

“There was nothing left after 20 minutes,” Miller said. “I was in tears for at least a week after it happened.”

Both Silver and Miller, a pair of retired teachers who turned musicians, still don’t know what caused the fire, as Miller said the fire department and PG&E have declined to inspect the site. Miller’s daughter, Jen, flew in the next day from Southern California to help situate the couple. Jen has since set up a GoFundMe campaign that’s raised roughly $13,000 so far.

Jen said the money from the campaign would help the couple, known to many in the area as ‘the Music Gals,’ rebuild their life. They’re still working with their insurance to figure out next steps, as it could be months before they start construction of a new home. They’re currently bunking in a room at a friend’s house.

“It has just been a roller coaster of emotion,” Jen told San José Spotlight. “Just like that, they lost all of their personal items from families, friends and all of the music files my mom has composed and written.”

‘We can come back’

Silver met Miller roughly 30 years ago when Silver was trying to learn how to play the guitar. The pair hit it off right away.

“I was very impressed that she was into music,” Silver said. “Elaine is one of those people that got into music very early on.”

Miller had a career as a physics and chemistry high school teacher, and Silver taught English as a Second Language (ESL) as a substitute teacher. They met in Southern California, spent several years teaching in Humboldt County before settling in a mobile home park near Willow Glen 13 years ago. They were married five years ago.

The pair spends their days playing, recording, teaching and performing music at community centers and care facilities—and on their patio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Music Gals initially started as a trio. The third member left several years ago, but over the years the band has grown to nine with Silver and Miller.

The passion and joy that radiates from Miller and Silver when they talk and play music has drawn others in, including Patricia Heath. Heath, a retired Navy officer and the couple’s neighbor, is a singer in the group.

“They recruited me,” Heath told San José Spotlight. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Even after the devastating fire, the women didn’t miss a beat. Five days later, they were practicing and mending their pain with music.

“It’s another chapter in our journey,” Miller said. “But I hope this chapter is going to lift up the people in this park and not make them feel sad.”

Contact Tran Nguyen at [email protected] or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Woman returns $4K bottle to San Jose restaurant

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A $4,000 bottle of cognac has been returned to a restaurant in the East Foothills area of San Jose after a video went viral of a woman stealing it. That woman was eating on a patio at the fancy hilltop restaurant with a gorgeous view when she decided to take a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
WJHL

Fire destroys home in Gray; no injuries reported

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Gray on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Settlers Way before 10 a.m. and saw fire coming from the home’s attic. The Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department said no one was hurt and all pets were safe […]
GRAY, TN
WMBB

Walton home destroyed by fire

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A lightning strike set a Walton County home ablaze Wednesday morning.   At 4:47 a.m. first responders headed to home on Club House Drive in the Windswept Estates community in Freeport following a 911 call reporting a house fire. “The caller stated they heard ‘an explosion,’ and when they looked outside, […]
FREEPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Fire extinguished in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a single story commercial structure on the 300 block of East Santa Clara Street, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday and was extinguished by 5:34 a.m. Wednesday. There were no injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Home Park#San Jos#Play Music#Accident#Pg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rookie San Jose police officer dies suddenly

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose police officer who graduated from the police academy just one year ago has passed away, SJPD confirmed on Monday. Police tweeted Monday afternoon that DeJon Packer, 24, passed away suddenly Sunday night. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy