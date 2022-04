The protein subunit vaccine, which can be manufactured using engineered yeast, has shown promise in preclinical studies. While many people in wealthier countries have been vaccinated against Covid-19, there is still a need for vaccination in much of the world. A new vaccine developed at MIT and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center may aid in those efforts, offering an inexpensive, easy-to-store, and effective alternative to RNA vaccines.

