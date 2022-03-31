ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Chuck Yeager Bridge getting blue and gold Mountaineer makeover

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZKkY_0evpcTTw00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Chuck Yeager Bridge on Interstate 64 in Kanawha City is getting a Mountaineer makeover. Contractors have started rigging work for a blue and gold paint job on the twin bridge spanning across the Kanawha River, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

WV lawmakers abandoning plan to remove gas tax

The WVDOH released a photo of what the bridge will look like once painting is complete in 2023.

  • The WVDOH released a photo of what the bridge will look like once painting is complete in 2023. (Photo courtesy of the WVDOH)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFJsD_0evpcTTw00
    Contractors have started rigging work for a blue and gold paint job on the twin bridge spanning across the Kanawha River. (Photo courtesy of the WVDOH)

In June 2021, Southern Road and Bridge LLC was given a contract for $16,267,273.80 to repaint the bridge’s northbound and southbound spans.

In December 2022, contractors will clean and paint the steelwork below the bridge decks. The work will require lane closures on US 60 and WV 61. In January 2023, contractors will work on bridge trusses above bridge decks.

The southbound bridge was built in 1952, and the northbound span was built in 1980.

The decision to paint the bridges was made in honor of Chuck Yeager, a West Virginia native who was the first man to officially break the sound barrier. Yeager passed away at age 97 in December 2020.

“The Yeager Bridge is an iconic bridge entering the Kanawha Valley on the West Virginia Turnpike and it is in desperate need of a full painting,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “The West Virginia Parkways Authority is proud that Gov. Jim Justice had the vision to honor Yeager, who is one of the greatest West Virginians of all time, by painting this bridge in the official state colors of gold and blue. Not only will this help improve the overall condition and appearance of the bridges, but it is also a simple, yet classy gesture to honor this great West Virginian.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WDVM 25
WDVM 25

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WOWK 13 News

Virginia Street Wendy’s sign on fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wendy’s sign on Virginia Street in Charleston caught on fire earlier today, Mar. 30. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it is unclear how it started, but the surrounding brush and the sign did catch on fire. They tell us that it could be either an electrical fire or […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Raleigh County facility chosen for multi-million dollar production expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – Earlier today, April 1, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice announced manufacturer and supplier of sustainable packaging products Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) on a major expansion of its operations in West Virginia. Klöckner Pentaplast announced it chose the production facility in Beaver for a multimillion-dollar production expansion. “With all that’s being accomplished at the Beaver facility, it makes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outdoor Life

West Virginia Angler Catches (and Releases) Record Muskie from Shore

It was Saturday morning, Mar. 19, and Luke King, 27, was up early to cast for muskies on his beloved Little Kanawha River in Braxton County West Virginia. “I headed to a shoreline place about two miles from where I live and thought I’d make a few casts to see if there were any muskies cruising that morning,” he told Outdoor Life. “I got to a spot where a long, deep eddy of water came off a fast-water stretch and started casting a Hell Hound, hard-plastic glide bait.”
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineer#Uban Construction#Wowk#Wvdoh#Wv 61
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s ‘signature drink’?

Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Power outages across West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:36 A.M. Thursday, March 31): According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, many customers across the Mountain State are still without power this morning. The company is reporting 192 outages across its service area, covering portions of West Virginia and Virginia. The outages are affecting a total of approximately 5,834 customers. More information on when […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro News

West Virginia-based Barnwood Builders returns for 13th season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Season 13 of the hit show Barnwood Builders is ready to launch. Greenbrier County resident Mark Bowe and his West Virginia based crew have become a hit travelling across the country delicately demolishing 100-plus-year-old cabins and repurposing them elsewhere with a completely new lease on life.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy