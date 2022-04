Thirty-four years after winning the Kentucky Derby with a filly, Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas will try to take another filly to the Run for the Roses when he saddles Secret Oath in the 2022 Arkansas Derby on Saturday. In 1988, Lukas famously won the Kentucky Derby with Winning Colors, just the third filly to capture the race. This year, he has one of the 2022 Arkansas Derby contenders, Secret Oath, who has four wins and one third in six career starts. She is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Arkansas Derby odds. Doppelganger is 3-1 in the nine-horse 2022 Arkansas Derby field. We the People, who is a perfect two-for-two in his career, is 7-2.

