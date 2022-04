CLEVELAND — We've seen cities laid to rubble over the past three weeks in Ukraine and while many fled, others are there fighting and healing. "When I call my colleagues there, none of them have left. They just work and live at the hospital and then you hear some noise and I ask if it's bombs and they go 'yeah, they're shelling us again.' and I ask if they're going to the shelter and they say 'how am I supposed to leave the patients?'" Dr. Taras Mahlay tells 3News.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO