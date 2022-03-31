ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

50 Erie business owners receive ARP funding

By Chelsea Swift
yourerie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal dollars will soon be in the hands of 50 local business owners who applied for American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars through the Flagship ARP Grant and Entertainment Industry Relief Grant. William Grenaway, owner of Search 1 Media, LLC, said the funding will assist him with new client acquisition....

www.yourerie.com

Business
