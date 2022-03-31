ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Where Youngstown police respond most often

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6uwu_0evpbMaI00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a concerted effort underway to reduce the high number of police responses to the Shell gas station at 3200 Market St. in Youngstown, a few blocks south of the Uptown District.

“We knew that we responded there a lot, but it was an eye-opener for us,” said Youngtown Police Lieutenant Brian Butler.

Youngstown police arrest 3 on gun charges

In 2021, Youngstown police responded to the Shell station 311 times, the most of any one location in the city. The responses included 106 for juvenile problems, loud music or suspicious vehicles; 58 for fights; 32 for begging; 18 for large crowds and 11 each for gunfire and a person down.

Youngstown police were made aware of the large number of responses during a recent WKBN investigation into the 595 responses made last year by Boardman police to the Boardman Walmart.

“It’s a testament to WKBN and your public records request. It actually made us realize the volume of calls that we were responding to at that Shell station,” Butler said.

The Shell station is in Youngstown’s 6th Ward, in one of the city’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

“It’s what I call a nuisance location,” said 6th Ward councilwoman Anita Davis. “We had some people who left that street because of the Shell station because it’s just a nuisance. In the summertime, it wreaks havoc.”

The Shell building is owned by the Liberty-based CJR Petroleum. Its owner, Amir Bagheri, leases it to an operator.

Bagheri says he’s aware of the crime, he cooperates with police and he’ll do “anything within reason.” But he’s at a loss of what to do next.

“This is the city, unfortunately. I wished (all the crime) would just go away, but it’s not,” Bagheri said.

Youngstown police are looking at ways to cut down on the responses.

“We’re going to have an open discussion from each commander of each division,” Butler said. “To give input as to some ideas of how to curb some of those calls. It’s obviously a large genre of our resources, and one of those ideas is going to be meeting with the business owner.”

“Sure, I’ll meet with them,” Bagheri said.

The Shell station does have cameras. In fact, when WKBN investigated a robbery in February, the gas station’s operators gave us access to the video.

Councilwoman Davis also wants a license plate reader set up.

“I want everyone to know that they’re going to be under a camera and we’re going to be recording license plates,” Davis said.

Should the Shell station be declared a nuisance and closed?

“Do I want to see it shut down? Yes, I do,” Davis said.

But Lieutenant Butler hopes something can be worked out.

“The last thing we would want to do is shut any business down in the city,” Butler said. “We would try to exhaust any and all options before doing so.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Cars
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Shell#The Boardman Walmart#Liberty#Cjr Petroleum
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Car shot-up at intersection on Youngstown's south side

Youngstown police responded to a second shooting just hours after a juvenile was injured on the city's west side. This shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the south side at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Jean Street. Officers told 21 News a car was shot at and left at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
27 First News

Luella Ware, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mrs. Luella Ware will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Ware departed this life Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. VanDeventer and Bingham […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
Concord News Journal

Black man says he was racially profiled by credit union manager accusing him of depositing fake check even though the check was genuine, calls cops

Few months ago, several major news outlets reported about the case when a young Black man was falsely accused of trying to deposit fraudulent check in a bank, an incident that escalated when the bank manager called police and wrongfully arrested the man even though the bank didn’t properly conduct all the procedures to see if the check was genuine. Later, it turned out everything was fine and people were outraged seeing the video of the incident.
SOCIETY
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy