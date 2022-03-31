ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

PA defrocked priest, 84, gets house arrest for lying to FBI

By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSYAa_0evpbHAf00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old defrocked priest has been sentenced to five years of probation for lying to the FBI about whether he knew a former altar boy and his family.

Robert Brennan, of Perryville, Maryland, must spend the first two years on house arrest. He admits in a plea agreement that he lied when agents visited his home in 2019 as part of a broader federal probe of priest abuse in Pennsylvania.

5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist

Debbie McIlmail, the accuser’s mother, says she is disappointed but not surprised by the sentence. She says the family at least had the opportunity on Thursday to face Brennan in court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perryville, MD
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Perryville, MD
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Philadelphia#House Arrest#Ap
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy