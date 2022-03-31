Deeper Purpose Community Church will give away free cleaning supplies at 11 a.m. on April 1

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents who were praying for relief from spiking gas prices got some relief on Sunday – courtesy of a Roseland Church. On Sunday afternoon, drivers lined up at the Shell station at 98th and Halsted streets. Another Chance Church helped the drivers each put $50 worth of gasoline in their tanks.Senior Pastor Kenyatta Smith said people already struggling because of COVID-19 are facing new challenges because of inflation – and that is why it's important for the church to step in. "It's all of our job. It's going to take us as a community to get through this pandemic, and this is just one gesture that we find on this Sunday, that can help us get to our community," Rev. Smith said. As of 5:30 p.m., the church had given away $24,000 worth of gas for more than 350 drivers. The event ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO