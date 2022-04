KINGSTON, R.I. – Legendary University of Rhode Island swimming coach Mick Westkott announced he will retire after a career that has spanned 50 years at the school. Westkott began as the men’s swimming and diving head coach in 1972 and ran the program through 2008. In 1975, he started the women’s varsity program and served as the only head coach in school history until last May. He served as the associate head coach for Lilli Deering in 2021-22 as she made the transition to head coach.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO