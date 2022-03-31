Lebanon officer killed, two officers injured in afternoon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One Lebanon City police officer has been killed and two were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lebanon, according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon around 3:36 p.m. for a domestic incident. Gunfire was exchanged at 4:24 p.m. and officials say the suspect, a 34-year-old white Lebanon man, is dead.

Lebanon City Police Department Chief Todd Breiner said the man was shot and killed by police.

One of the officers injured is in critical, but stable condition and the second is in stable condition at area hospitals.

The names of the three officers were not yet released Thursday night.

“At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” said Mayor Capello.

Police Chief Breiner says the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

Thursday’s Press Conference

“It’s clearly a traumatic event,” said Chief Breiner. “Our guys are strong, but we’re human and we have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this, and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it.”

Neighbors were shaken by the events with some witnessing police in the area. abc27 spoke with some of the neighbors who said it was alarming to see caution tape, lights, and so many police cars all just steps from their front doors in the middle of the afternoon.

One neighbor expressed disbelief about what happened in the area. “I’m extremely shocked. This neighborhood never gets attention, it’s usually really chill. It’s peaceful, everything’s good and this was just like absurd I would have never expected this or even thought this in a million years that something like this was going to happen.”

A second joint press conference will be held on Friday morning with the Lebanon Police, Mayor Capello, and the District Attorney’s office to discuss their preliminary findings.

Lebanon Police personnel walk up Reinoehl St. in Lebanon, Pa., after a city policeman was killed and two others wounded by a 34-year-old suspect, who was also shot and killed, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page , this is the first Lebanon City police officer killed in the line of duty since 1903 and only the third line of duty death in the department’s history.

