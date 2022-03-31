ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser looking for teams to compete

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXVAj_0evpaQlL00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homework House will be holding its 7th annual Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser in person this year.

Teams of 3 will compete to raise money for Homework House, a not-for-profit after-school program that provides free tutoring and mentoring for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Over 98% of the organization’s budget comes from donations.

How your toy donations help the Homework House community

Former State Representative Aaron Vega will emcee the event and WRSI radio host Monte Belmonte will be the word reader. This year’s judges include Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor Tessa Murphy-Romboletti.

The event is being held at Open Square in Holyoke on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Team registrations can be completed online . Tickets to the event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased online or from any board member or staff member of Homework House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

DCS sending 2 to regional spelling bee

Two students from Delaware City Schools will head to the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee this weekend at Ohio University in Athens. The students are Josiah Aryee, a third grader at Woodward Elementary School, and Jorja Murphy, a fifth grader at Conger Elementary School. After winning their school spelling bees in February, both students were required to take an online spelling test to qualify for the regional competition.
ATHENS, OH
WWLP

Syrup Stampede 5k run to raise funds for families

On Sunday, the Empty Arms Bereavement Support are to host their third annual Syrup Stampede 5k run at Look Memorial Park. A 2k run or walk, kids' activities, and baked goods made with local maple syrup will also be included in the event.
HAMPDEN, MA
Henry County Daily Herald

2 Henry students advance to State Spelling Bee Championship

McDONOUGH — Two Henry County students will be competing in the 2022 Georgia Association of Educators’ State Spelling Bee Championship on Friday. Ananya Augustine, 14, from Eagle’s Landing Middle School, and Christian Orleus, 13, from Luella Middle School, are two of the 20 total spellers to compete.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
FingerLakes1.com

Red Jacket seventh-grader wins Regional Spelling Bee

A Red Jacket Middle School seventh-grader won the 29th annual Regional Spelling Bee on Sunday, March 20. Tyler Wagner rose above two dozen other students to win at the spelling bee sponsored by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and the Finger Lakes Times. The Regional Spelling Bee brings together the winners of 14 local school district spelling bees to compete against each other, according to Finger Lakes Times.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
Richmond.com

1975 Richmond spelling bee champ, now a research editor, has ‘rich memories’ of competing in the National Spelling Bee

In 1975, Brian Throckmorton was a 14-year-old eighth-grader at St. Bridget Catholic School in Richmond when he earned a seat in the 48th annual Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee by winning the first regional spelling bee sponsored by The Richmond News Leader, which was merged into the Richmond Times-Dispatch 30 years ago.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Garcia
Person
Aaron Vega
KMPH.com

Fresno 8th grader going to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland

The spelling be was held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium on Tuesday and now we know who will represent Fresno County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland this summer. Japleen Dhillon, an 8th grader from Rio Vista Middle School, correctly spelled the word "unwonted," which means...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

35th Annual MRT Regional Spelling Bee

Students from Midland, Greenwood, Big Spring and Andrews compete in the 35th Annual MRT Regional Spelling Bee. This years winner, Shreeya Sivakumar, from Carver Center, will compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington DC, semifinals on June 1 and the Finals on June 2.
MIDLAND, TX
Built in the Bay

ALCO Office of Education honors Spelling Bee winners

(Alex Wong / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Office of Education is recognizing the champions in the county's Elementary Spelling Bee. First place went to Shradha Rachamreddy from The Quarry Lane School, a private school in Dublin. Second place went to Julie Radman from the Dublin Unified School District. Third place went to Isabela Jerosin Raja out of the Livermore School District. Fourth place went to Vincent Chau from the San Leandro Unified School District.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#Charity#Homework House#State#Wrsi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy