ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man dies from injuries after shooting outside of East Side apartment complex, SAPD says

KSAT 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an East Side apartment complex, according to San...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Recognize them? Police say they robbed several people at a South Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating three suspects they say robbed several people at a South Side gas station Sunday. The robbery happened around midnight in the parking lot of a Quiktrip gas station located in the 9600 block of South Zarzamora Street.
KSAT 12

Authorities ID woman found dead in parking lot of apartment complex on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex earlier this month. Authorities said the body of Ileen Diaz, 44, was found just before noon on March 11 at the Westward Plaza Apartments and Townhomes in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, near the intersection of West Military Drive and US-90.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man shot twice in West Side home, police seek woman’s ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was shot twice at his West Side home by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an altercation about property, San Antonio police said. Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Jean Street, not far from South Hamilton Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sapd#East Side#Police
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy