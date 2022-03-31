ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Experimental supersonic plane, other NASA Langley programs get boost from federal budget plan

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 2 days ago

The nearly $100 million boost to NASA aeronautics spending proposed in President Joe Biden’s budget will go in part to get the Langley Research Center’s X-59 supersonic plane in the air to test if it can really break the sound barrier without shattering eardrums down below.

A range of Langley research efforts are also set to benefit from a nearly $400 million increase proposed for NASA’s science budget, which would approach $8 billion, and a more than $300 million hike in the space technology budget that among other things funds Langley’s development of an inflatable heat shield that will place a critical role when landing people on Mars and returning people and equipment to Earth.

“It’s a strong budget for NASA and a strong budget for Langley Research Center,” said director Clayton Turner.

Langley plays a central role in NASA’s efforts to improve aviation, to better understand Earth’s atmosphere and climate and to develop technology for space exploration.

It is the lead center for NASA’s “Geocarb” initiative, one of the efforts getting a major boost in the budget proposal. Geocarb will be a satellite observatory 22,236 miles above the Earth collecting 10 million daily observations of the concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and solar-induced fluorescence.

Langley researchers are also playing a major role with another science priority set by the budget, the “PACE” for plankton, aerosol, cloud ocean ecosystem monitoring satellite slated for launch next year.

New mathematical tools Langley designers use to develop previously unthought-of shapes for aircraft came up with the long needle-nose of the X-59, which they believe will fly at supersonic speeds without producing the sonic booms that kept earlier efforts, like the Concorde from flying over land.

Another new airplane design, this one featuring a version of the kind of strut that propped up wings on the old Piper Cub or small Cessna planes, promises more fuel-efficient flying with the struts acting as a kind of extra wing.

The center is also working on electric-powered aircraft that by taking to to air could ease urban traffic jams — even at places like the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

“I like to put it this way: we want to make it so grandparents could fly across the country in a quarter to half the time to see their grandkids,” Turner said. “And when they land, they could get from the airport to the babies’ home in 10 or 15 minutes, instead of a couple of hours.”

The Biden Administration budget, still subject to Congressional revision, calls for a $1.9 billion increase for the agency, to just under $26 billion. In addition to increases for climate research, aeronautics and space technology, it sets a priority on Moon to Mars exploration by proposing $7.5 billion for the Artemis mission and the return of American astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Daily Press
Daily Press

3K+

Followers

834

Posts

744K+

Views

Related
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Houston Chronicle

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Nasa Langley#Supersonic Aircraft#Space Exploration#Langley Research Center
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Abdul Ghani

NASA Has Opened a 50-Year-Old Sample From The Moon

The gray content has now been extracted from the sample tube and is intended to provide information about the lunar soil. About half a century ago, astronauts collected samples of the lunar surface during the Apollo 17 mission. As NASA is now announcing, they have been removed from the protective device.
TheStreet

Air Force Lab Launches Hypersonic Research Rocket

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory launched a hypersonic research rocket Monday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The move comes as the U.S. continues to play catch up with Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia had used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

ESA plans to make the first oxygen on the moon

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A machine for making oxygen on the moon is heading to space. The European Space Agency (ESA) is building...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Mars helicopter Ingenuity soars on 22nd Red Planet flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has done it again, soaring successfully on its 22nd Red Planet flight. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity stayed aloft for 101.4 seconds and reached a maximum altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) during the sortie, which took place on Sunday (March 20), according to a Monday (March 21) tweet by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which manages Ingenuity's mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

NASA’s helicopter on Mars snaps stunning desert photo

NASA has shared a new image from Ingenuity, the first helicopter on Mars, and announced plans to extend the aircraft’s mission so that it can help the Perseverance rover explore treacherous parts of the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered, controlled flight...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA shares stunning star image taken by Webb telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
834
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy