Arkansas Football practice continues (3-31-2022)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terry Hawthorne will be leaving Illinois to go to the University of Arkansas as a defensive analyst. Hawthorne announced on social media saying he appreciated his time at his alma mater. Hawthorne was hired onto Bret Bielema’s staff as the director of high school personnel and Illini relations last March. The in-state […]
Tennessee practiced for the seventh time during the spring Saturday. The Vols’ seventh practice was Tennessee’s first scrimmage. Second-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed Tennessee’s scrimmage. “I think for us, obviously we are a year further ahead than where we were in the first scrimmage a year...
The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders’ roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier is entering the transfer portal, the big man announced on his Twitter page Wednesday afternoon. Omier, a Lou Henson Award finalist, led Arkansas State with 18 points and 12 rebounds per game last season. “After many...
SAN MARCOS — The Sun Belt Conference will officially be the largest it has been in its 22 years of playing football after Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi won in arbitration against Conference USA to leave that league.
"We are delighted to welcome Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss as full members of the...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a tumultuous week for Arkansas State men’s basketball. Five players from the 2021-22 roster entered the transfer portal. Starters Norchad Omier, Desi Sills, and Keyon Wesley are among the depatures. Head coach Mike Balado is staying positive through it all, he held a zoom press conference Friday morning.
The 2012 national champion Alabama softball team was recognized at Rhoads Stadium during Saturday's game against Georgia.
Nineteen of the 20 players are in Tuscaloosa this weekend, including four-time All American Jackie Traina.
Jalen Battles homered twice and Connor Noland worked seven innings in Arkansas’ 8-1 win over Mississippi State in the teams’ series opener on Friday night from Baum-Walker Stadium.
The win kept the Diamond Hogs (20-4, 6-1 in SEC) two games ahead of second-place Texas A&M in the SEC West and one game behind unbeaten Tennessee in the overall conference table.
Arkansas pounced early, scoring six runs in the second inning to put away Mississippi State. Five straight Hogs batters reached in the inning with two outs. Robert Moore smacked a two-run triple and Battles hit a two-run home run to highlight the frame.
On the other side, Noland continued his sharpness. The senior moved to 4-1 on the season after allowing just four Bulldogs hits and striking out six in his seven innings.
Cayden Wallace joined Battles as the only other Razorbacks batter to collect two knocks, one of which was a double.
The two teams play Game 2 from Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tennessee defeated Arkansas Friday in Fayetteville. Rebeka Mertena picked up the clinching victory as the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas, 4-3, at Billingsley Tennis Center. Mertena, the nation’s No. 44 player, defeated the Razorbacks’ top player, Tatum Rice, in thee sets, prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Tennessee (10-6, 4-4 SEC)...
The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday.
Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
