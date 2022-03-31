ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Football practice continues (3-31-2022)

 1 day ago

The Arkansas Razorbacks practice for the upcoming season and there were a lot of...

Former Illini Terry Hawthorne leaving for Arkansas

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terry Hawthorne will be leaving Illinois to go to the University of Arkansas as a defensive analyst. Hawthorne announced on social media saying he appreciated his time at his alma mater. Hawthorne was hired onto Bret Bielema's staff as the director of high school personnel and Illini relations last March.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders' roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert.
NFL
Arkansas Football
Arkansas routs Mississippi State in series opener

Jalen Battles homered twice and Connor Noland worked seven innings in Arkansas' 8-1 win over Mississippi State in the teams' series opener on Friday night from Baum-Walker Stadium. The win kept the Diamond Hogs (20-4, 6-1 in SEC) two games ahead of second-place Texas A&M in the SEC West and one game behind unbeaten Tennessee in the overall conference table. Arkansas pounced early, scoring six runs in the second inning to put away Mississippi State. Five straight Hogs batters reached in the inning with two outs. Robert Moore smacked a two-run triple and Battles hit a two-run home run to highlight the frame. On the other side, Noland continued his sharpness. The senior moved to 4-1 on the season after allowing just four Bulldogs hits and striking out six in his seven innings. Cayden Wallace joined Battles as the only other Razorbacks batter to collect two knocks, one of which was a double. The two teams play Game 2 from Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Vols victorious against Arkansas

Tennessee defeated Arkansas Friday in Fayetteville. Rebeka Mertena picked up the clinching victory as the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas, 4-3, at Billingsley Tennis Center. Mertena, the nation's No. 44 player, defeated the Razorbacks' top player, Tatum Rice, in thee sets, prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Tennessee (10-6, 4-4 SEC)
Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 on Saturday

The nation's No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday's win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn't sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
