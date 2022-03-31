ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Police Department getting safety upgrades

By Tess Bargebuhr
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOuRL_0evpXYr600

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the department has upgraded cameras and lighting at police facilities months after a man entered the parking lot, assaulted an officer and set fire to a patrol vehicle.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

The parking lot behind headquarters is restricted, but there are gaps in the barriers allowing people to walk through.

Chief James told FOX8 more fencing may be needed. He also said changes could be made to department substations.

“Some of them are more or less…kind of open…these are things that weren’t necessarily budgeted for, so we are looking at some ways to actually fund that,” he said Wednesday.

Seven months ago, Greensboro officers shot and killed 41-year-old Christopher Moore in the parking lot of the police facility in downtown Greensboro.

Police say Moore set fire to a patrol car in the parking lot, and hit the officer in the face and head several times and tried to grab the officer’s gun.

Two other officers shot and killed Moore.

Chief James said at the time, there had been previous incidents in the parking lot but none as serious.

“We have a number of employees, especially in this building, that are civilian employees. These are not just all police officers that are entering and exiting this building every day for work. We’ve got a number of administrative staff that work here, and we certainly want to protect them as well as our officers,” Chief James said.

There are signs warning drivers about restricted parking. Chief James said he is working with the city manager to secure funding for additional changes.

“We also want to protect the public that comes here to do business because I think that most people would look at police departments and feel like it is or should be a safe space. And we certainly want to make sure that it’s that way,” Chief James said.

There is no definitive timeline for when the added safety measures will be in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

FOX8 News
FOX8 News

28K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 25-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday. According to Greensboro police, officers responded to Bellevue Street in reference to a discharge of a firearm before 5 p.m. Investigators said Demarcues Shaquan Whitney, of Greensboro was identified as the man who died. Police said the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
FOX8 News

Victim shot twice in Greensboro on Dunbar Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot twice in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Dunbar Street when they were told about a gun being fired. Arriving officers found one person who had been […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police identify suspect in Dunbar Street shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is now facing charges after a shooting that critically injured one person Monday afternoon. Greensboro police said that 33-year-old D'Shaun Holloway was identified as the suspect in a shooting on Dunbar Street where one person was shot two times. Holloway is being held in...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Wghp
WRAL News

Woman found shot in the head inside car in the woods in Sanford

Sanford, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the person who shot a 20-year-old woman in the head. Elyria Hackney was rushed to UNC hospital, where she remains in the ICU, according to a GoFundMe created by loved ones. Lee County sheriff's deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police identify victim killed in downtown stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they have identified the victim in the deadly stabbing in downtown on Sunday. Authorities identified the victim as James Roseborough. According to an updated press release shared by the Winston-Salem Police Department, officials said Roseborough had been involved in an altercation before he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy