Greensboro Police Department getting safety upgrades

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the department has upgraded cameras and lighting at police facilities months after a man entered the parking lot, assaulted an officer and set fire to a patrol vehicle.

The parking lot behind headquarters is restricted, but there are gaps in the barriers allowing people to walk through.

Chief James told FOX8 more fencing may be needed. He also said changes could be made to department substations.

“Some of them are more or less…kind of open…these are things that weren’t necessarily budgeted for, so we are looking at some ways to actually fund that,” he said Wednesday.

Seven months ago, Greensboro officers shot and killed 41-year-old Christopher Moore in the parking lot of the police facility in downtown Greensboro.

Police say Moore set fire to a patrol car in the parking lot, and hit the officer in the face and head several times and tried to grab the officer’s gun.

Two other officers shot and killed Moore.

Chief James said at the time, there had been previous incidents in the parking lot but none as serious.

“We have a number of employees, especially in this building, that are civilian employees. These are not just all police officers that are entering and exiting this building every day for work. We’ve got a number of administrative staff that work here, and we certainly want to protect them as well as our officers,” Chief James said.

There are signs warning drivers about restricted parking. Chief James said he is working with the city manager to secure funding for additional changes.

“We also want to protect the public that comes here to do business because I think that most people would look at police departments and feel like it is or should be a safe space. And we certainly want to make sure that it’s that way,” Chief James said.

There is no definitive timeline for when the added safety measures will be in place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.