ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Raleigh Co. Parks Dept raising money for playground renovations

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUT3t_0evpXUKC00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three Raleigh County Parks are in line for a major facelift.

The Raleigh County Parks and Rec department began raising money for playground renovation projects at Fitzpatrick Park, Dry Hill Prosperity Park, and the Lake Stephens overlook.

The parks department aims to raise at least $800,000 for new playgrounds that will place an emphasis on inclusion and help teach kids about energy.

“These playgrounds are unique playgrounds, there’s nothing like that anywhere in this area. And they have special features for kids that are handicapped or adults that are handicapped, or other disabilities,” said Molly Williams, the Executive Director for Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.

“As well as there’s an energy piece on each playground whereas the kids and adults play they’ll produce energy and it will play music and light up,” Williams added.

Williams said she feels it’s important for kids in Raleigh County to learn about the importance of energy at a young age given the history of West Virginia coal powering the nation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

WVNS
WVNS

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

782K+

Views

Related
WVNS

Missing Raleigh County man found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As of 1:20 PM, Joseph Wriston, who was previously reported missing, has been found. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On March, 14, 2022 a family member reported Joseph Wriston, 30, of Beckley as a missing person. Mr. Wriston has been missing since February 27, 2022 from the Beckley, Raleigh County area. If […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in 3 WV counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute. In April, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Kanawha, Nicholas and Randolph counties to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WRAL News

Raleigh's Pullen Park considered for national honor

Raleigh, N.C. — Pullen Park is up for consideration to receive a national honor. The park in Raleigh is among the top 16 finalists for the Engaging Local Government Leaders’ best places in local government. The award recognizes the best historic and cultural places. "Pullen Park is one...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Parks And Recreation#Uban Construction#Raleigh Co#Parks Dept#Wvns#Rec Department
WVNS

Business is booming for the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell County is home to one of the most exciting driving trails in Southwest Virginia, and they just got a little more exciting. The Back of the Dragon is a 32 mile stretch of road starting in Tazewell, stretching to Marion, Virginia. Those brave enough to ride the trail can come back […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police seeking info on death of 48-year-old found in Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown detectives are asking anyone with information about the death of 48-year-old city resident Candace McLaughlin to contact them. The body of McLaughlin, who had been reported missing Sunday, was recovered Monday from Deckers Creek, behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. Police officers and firefighters conducted the recovery operation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Virginia Street Wendy’s sign on fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wendy’s sign on Virginia Street in Charleston caught on fire earlier today, Mar. 30. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it is unclear how it started, but the surrounding brush and the sign did catch on fire. They tell us that it could be either an electrical fire or […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Tri-City Herald

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
WOWK 13 News

Power outages across West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:36 A.M. Thursday, March 31): According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, many customers across the Mountain State are still without power this morning. The company is reporting 192 outages across its service area, covering portions of West Virginia and Virginia. The outages are affecting a total of approximately 5,834 customers. More information on when […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy