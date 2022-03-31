A Japanese 'killing stone,' said to contain an evil 9-tailed fox spirit, has split in two
Nine-tailed fox spirit Tamamo-no-Mae was freed from her stone prison, according to a Japanese myth, after the rock cracked in...www.cnn.com
Nine-tailed fox spirit Tamamo-no-Mae was freed from her stone prison, according to a Japanese myth, after the rock cracked in...www.cnn.com
Why are you bringing that up again? That news was couple of weeks ago. Find something new to talk about
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 14