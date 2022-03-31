WFD battles chimney fire

WATERVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Multiple fire departments in southern Minnesota responded to a fire in downtown Waterville. The Waterville Chamber of Commerce says the fire started early Saturday morning at the Funky Munky bar. At this point, it’s not clear what caused the fire, and if there were any injuries. Credit: Waterville Chamber of Commerce Nine fire departments from neighboring areas responded to the scene. Water needed to be pumped from the bay because the water tower was depleted, Waterville officials said.

WATERVILLE, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO