ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies hire franchise icon Jimmy Rollins as special adviser to front office

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYoZY_0evpWwS700
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins is joining the organization's front office. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies announced they’ve hired former NL MVP Jimmy Rollins as a special adviser to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. According to the team, Rollins will “periodically assist the major league club in an on-field capacity and advise the front office with baseball operations decisions.” He will also continue to broadcast some of the team’s games as an analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“The addition of Jimmy Rollins to our baseball operations department is a significant gain for the Phillies,” Dombrowski said in the team’s press release announcing the move. “As one of the franchise’s all-time greats, Jimmy brings tremendous baseball instincts and an institutional knowledge of what it takes to win in Philadelphia. We look forward to his continued contributions to the Phillies.”

The 43-year-old Rollins released a statement of his own, saying he’s “honored to move into baseball operations and assist Dave and his staff. The Phillies mean a great deal to me, and I’ll do whatever I can to help get this team back to where it belongs, and that’s deep in October.”

Rollins, of course, is one of the best players in franchise history. He spent 15 seasons of a 17-year big league career in Philadelphia, donning a Phils uniform from 2000-14. During that run, the switch-hitting shortstop blossomed into one of the sport’s best players. He finished in third place in NL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2001, earning his first of three All-Star selections that season and leading the Senior Circuit with 46 stolen bases.

The Oakland native earned some down-ballot MVP support during his debut season, one of five years in which he’d garner votes. The pinnacle came in 2007, when Rollins was elected MVP after putting up a .296/.344/.531 line with 30 homers and a Gold Glove award for his defense. That season kicked off a string of five straight postseason appearances for the Phillies, highlighted by a 2008 campaign in which they vanquished the Rays in a five-game World Series.

As Rollins implied, it has been a while since the Phils have gotten back to those heights. That streak of consecutive playoff appearances was snapped in 2012, kicking off a 10-year postseason drought the team is hoping to snap in 2022.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors

3K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

469K+

Views

Follow MLB Trade Rumors and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Kris Bryant turned down Phillies because he wanted seven-year deal?

The Phillies were often speculated as a suitor for Kris Bryant this winter, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the team did indeed have interest in the former NL MVP. However, Bryant wanted as much long-term security as possible in the form of “at least a seven-year deal,” and he landed that desired contract with his seven-year, $182M agreement with the Rockies. Philadelphia’s offer topped out at five years, Nightengale writes.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

A's expected to trade Sean Manaea, possibly Frankie Montas

It’s been a week since the Athletics’ last trade, which sent third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays in exchange for a package of four prospects. After the A’s shipped out Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson and Chapman within just a week of the lockout lifting, the expectation was that additional moves would follow.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Released On Thursday Morning

A former All-Star utility player is about to hit the open market. On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves officially released Brock Holt. “The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. In addition, INF/OF Brock Holt has requested and has been granted his release. The club now has 37 players in camp,” the team said in an official statement.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Rollins
Person
Dave Dombrowski
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign former MVP first baseman Quincy Nieporte

According to the MiLB Transactions report, the Detroit Tigers have signed 1B Quincy Nieporte to a minor league contract. Most of you probably do not know that Nieporte was the 2021 Frontier League Most Valuable Player. From BoomerBaseball.com:. Nieporte was a member of the Schaumburg Boomers from 2019 to 2021...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Nl Mvp Jimmy Rollins#Big League
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees have new option at catcher to consider

Opening Day is just six days away, and the New York Yankees still don’t have a solid plan behind the plate. Right now, the starting job is up for grabs, with Kyle Higashioka and the newly-acquired Ben Rortvedt the front-runners. But Rortvedt is recovering from a right oblique strain,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Make Big Decision On Their Broadcasting Schedule

The New York Yankees have reportedly made a big decision on their upcoming broadcasting schedule this season. Per a report, the Yankees will have 21 games broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Those 21 games will only be made available on the platform. That means Yankees fans will need Amazon Prime...
MLB
FanSided

MLB odds: Carlos Correa made wrong choice to pick Twins

Recent Minnesota Twins addition Carlos Correa doesn’t seem to boost the winning odds for the Twins all that much for the 2022 MLB season. A lot can change in a year, something the Minnesota Twins know all too well. In 2020, the 36-24 Twins narrowly emerged with the AL...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers designate Matt Beaty for assignment

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday afternoon they’ve designated corner infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty for assignment. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Hanser Alberto, whose previously reported one-year deal has been made official. It’s a bit of a surprising move, as Beaty’s coming off an atypically good season...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria should be ready for Opening Day; Tommy La Stella questionable

The Giants provided updates on some veteran names who have yet to appear in spring training games, but Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both expected to be ready for Opening Day, manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and other reporters. Longoria has been dealing with right index finger tendinitis, while Belt has inflammation in his right knee. The latter issue might be the bigger problem on paper, given Belt’s history of knee injuries, but Kapler said “We don’t really have concerns. It’s just going to be a later start for Brandon.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB, MLBPA reach tentative agreement to reimplement ghost runner

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement to bring the extra-innings ghost runner back for the 2022 season, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Additionally, they have agreed to expand active rosters from 26 to 28 players this season until May 1. The league’s 30 owners need to vote next week to officially ratify the conditions, but Sherman writes that only a simple majority is needed and the provisions aren’t expected to have any issue passing.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB pitches new proposals to MLBPA to help prevent sign-stealing

Major League Baseball has made a series of proposals to the players union about measures meant to restrict sign-stealing, and the use of information during games, The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports. It isn’t yet known how the MLB Players Association will respond to these proposals, whether they accept or reject the league’s idea, or perhaps make some counter-proposals with some tweaks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB umpires to begin announcing replay decisions

Major League Baseball announced Friday morning that beginning in the 2022 season, Major League umpires “will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process.”. It’s an overdue update to a replay system that has often been confusing for fans viewing at home and, particularly, for fans at the the...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy