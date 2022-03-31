Union City community and Red Cross assisting family amid tragedy

A local organization and the Union City community responded to a family’s tragedy after their house burned down Wednesday, March 30.

The Boardman Family of Union City experienced a tragedy on Wednesday afternoon as they watched their home engulf in flames. Neighbors of the family recalled the initial moment they noticed smoke billowing from the windows.

“She saw them all running out and I was in the living room talking on the phone and I saw her coming to my door with this little girl in her hands and she said their house is on fire and can they come in and stay here, I said sure. The fire departments all came and they stayed here till eight o’clock last night when Red Cross came,” said Diana Adams, Neighbor of the Boardman family.

A local chapter of the American Red Cross received the call for help and immediately made their way to the scene.

“They usually provide comfort kits, which are hygiene items, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and blankets. If they’re staying with someone else, they have their own blanket,” said Mary Rogers, Executive Director of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Officials with the American Red Cross shared their plan that already was set in motion to help the family recover.

“We’re assisting them with financial assistance to provide them with food, shelter, clothing, and initially to get them started on the road to recovery,” Rogers said.

The Union City community is maximizing their efforts to also help the Boardman family.

“I know a couple people dropped donations off already. There were money donations last night because two people came here and gave it to them,” Adams said.

Rogers said the American Red Cross have already assisted the family and will continue to do so through their tragedy.

