Kevin Durant: 'OKC has to retire my jersey'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant isn't slowing down in his 15th NBA season, but he's sounding like he's preparing for when it happens.

In a profile by The Ringer's Logan Murdock , Durant reflected on several parts of his Hall of Fame-worthy career including his legacy in Oklahoma City and Golden State.

“Every one of these places I played is my home,” Durant said. “I can imagine me when I’m done, and I don’t think any one of these franchises would be like, ‘No, K, what you did here is not a part of our history.’ I’m going to be a Hall of Famer when I’m done, one of the greatest to ever play. If you don’t want me to be a part of your program when I’m done playing, then that’s personal."

Durant left the Thunder in 2016 to join the Warriors where he won two NBA championships in three seasons before leaving for the Nets.

The circumstances of his departure from Oklahoma City soured several Thunder fans despite the franchise's best years — including its only NBA Finals appearance — coming on Durant's back.

“OKC has to retire my jersey,” he said. “It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t. The same with Golden State. I’m still doing what I’m doing here in Brooklyn, but if I continue on what I’m doing four or five years, then I’ll feel the same way about this program. I better have a home. Because I feel like I am basketball. I breathe it. This is my DNA. I put in the time and respect and love for each one of these programs on and off the floor to get that type of recognition. If I don’t do it, then it’s personal.”

Durant's Nets are poised for another playoff run as the Thunder jockey for draft lottery position to close out their season.

